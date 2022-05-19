Remo D’Souza surprises his fan and Moj Creator, Himanshu Shrivastav. Inaugurates his first dance studio in Mumbai

Mumbai, May 2022: Himanshu Shrivastav, Moj’s superstar creator from Madhya Pradesh, has fulfilled his dream of opening his own dance studio in Mumbai today. Having proved his talent and winning the Moj Superstar Hunt 2021, he has become one of the most celebrated creators on the short video platform. To take the celebration a notch up, Moj, India’s number one short video platform, surprised Himanshu by inviting his dance idol and inspiration, the ace choreographer – Remo D’Souza, to the studio launch. Along with Remo, the event was also attended by many popular Moj creators, including Vaishnavi Rao, Roshni Walia, and Akash Thappa, among others.

Born and raised in a small town Gairatganj, in Madhya Pradesh, Himanshu started creating dance videos on Moj in 2021. Within a year, the users recognized and appreciated his talent, garnering over 2.6M followers. Moj served as a stepping stone in fulfilling his life-long dream. Himanshu has collaborated with various Bollywood celebrities on different campaigns, including Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharvari Wagh, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon. He also starred in a TV commercial with Remo D’souza for Moj. Today, he dons multiple hats – that of being a choreographer, a director, a writer, an actor, and a content creator. Himanshu has also played a crucial role in demonstrating that content creation is no longer a hobby but a vocation.

Himanshu Shrivastava, expressing his joy at inaugurating his dance studio, said, “As an avid dancer, I have always aspired to have my dance academy. Moj has given wings to my dreams and provided me with an excellent platform to pursue what I am passionate about. I couldn’t have gotten this far without the love and support of my family and friends and the unconditional love I receive from my followers on Moj. ‘Moj Superstar Hunt’ made me realise my potential and pushed me to go above and beyond to achieve my dreams. This is only the beginning and I am excited to see where my path leads me next now that the dancing studio is a reality.” On this momentous occasion, Remo D’Souza said, “I would like to congratulate Himanshu on this joyous occasion. He is an extremely talented and hardworking dancer, and I believe his story will inspire fellow dancers. Through short video platforms like Moj, budding dancers have the opportunity not only to be discovered from hidden corners of our country but also make a sustainable career as a creator.” Speaking on Himanshu’s success, Shashank Shekhar, Sr. Director Content Strategy and Operations, Moj and ShareChat, said, “Moj aims to empower its creators. The platform strives to help thousands of aspiring and exceptionally skilled creators in being discovered and help them pursue their dreams. We are always looking for ways to help our creators flourish, and I am grateful that Moj was able to provide a platform for Himanshu to discover his potential and fulfill his dream of opening his own dance studio in a metropolis like Mumbai. We at Moj will keep the momentum going and aim to enable our creators to achieve recognition and success.”

Moj aims to build a thriving creator ecosystem in India by supporting them in achieving fame, success, and a sustainable career. By joining the flagship creator growth program, Moj For Creators, creators can jumpstart their creative career on Moj by learning from some of the top influencers in their industry and networking with other aspiring peers.