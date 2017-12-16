Robot surprises Muskan Sharma on Super Dancer Chapter 2

Recently Ramdev Baba graced the set of Sony Entertainment Television’s biggest kids reality dance show Super Dancer Chapter 2. After a stunning performance of ‘Robotic Girl’ Muskaan Sharma, a real life robot came to visit her on set. Muskaan who was visibly surprised was keen to know what was happening.

The robot performed some cool robotic steps and imitated Muskaan’s style of dancing. To Muskaan’s surprise when the person removed the mask, it was none other than her father who surprised her all the way from Indore. Muskan Sharma who did not get a chance to meet her father since five months was overwhelmed to meet her father and broke down in tears.

The team of Super Dancer Chapter 2 had decided to surprise her with her father’s visit on the set of the show. Hence, her father entered dressed as a robot and shook a leg with her on stage. Muskaan Sharma who finally got a chance to meet her father couldn’t control her emotions and became teary eyed.

Source on the set revealed,” The bond between the father and the daughter never breaks. Muskan Sharma became teary-eyed to finally meet her father after five months later rocked the stage in robotic style.