“Runak Jhunak’’- Warner Music India Launches a Rajasthani folk fusion Song

23rd October 2021:Warner Music India launched a new record label – Maati featuring artists from across the country, who represent their regions’ local music fused with their unique styles. With Maati the label aims to provide a national platform for Indian folk music in its purest forms and the artists can showcase their raw, unadulterated talent.

The label’s first single, ‘Runak Jhunak’, is a Rajasthani folk fusion song by an emerging artist Kanika who identifies herself as an artist, entrepreneur, and environmentalist. Kanika’s music has her roots in Momasar, a village in Rajasthan, where she spent most of her childhood at her paternal grandparent’s place. Her music represents the hinterland of Rajasthan and her maiden track has an incredible melody supplemented with raw instrumentation of sarangi and earthen pots.

Shot in the beautiful locales of the desert land, the song is vibrant, colorful, and is sure to make you dance.

*On collaboration with Warner Music India, Kanika says, *” I am beyond honored that they believed in my music, my vision, and my artistry. Warner is home to some of the biggest artists in the world. – I’m grateful and super excited to be one of their first few signings in India.”

Speaking about the launch of her song Runuk Jhunuk, she further stated, “I would like to describe this song about a carefree, passionate, and ambitious girl who only dances to her own tune. For Runak Jhunak, I first composed the melody and lyrics over piano chords. Adding notes, music & other elements, the song becomes this beautiful melting pot of different musical influences coming together, with an Indian sound at the core of it. I hope like me many others from our state and country get a chance to showcase their talent to the world”.

Don’t forget to catch the song available on all streaming platforms from Friday, 22nd October 2021.

Song Link: https://open.spotify.com/track/5Tdp1xw2qDoG14cF0DLEL0?si=02WtjSAcTPix7Vgo6qrlPg&utm_source=whatsapp