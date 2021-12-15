Salma Hayek and Ryan Reynolds starrer Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard to premiere on Lionsgate Play

Lionsgate Play, the leading streaming platform with premium, bold edgy and high on drama content has announced the release of their action-comedy film Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. The American action-comedy film directed by Patrick Hughes, starring Salma Hayek, Ryan Reynolds and Samuel Jackson is all set to release on Friday, 17th December 2021 exclusively on Lionsgate Play. Lionsgate Play app can be downloaded on Google Play Store, Apple app store and Amazon Firestick at a monthly and yearly subscription of INR 149 and INR 499 respectively.

In this sequel to the Hitman’s Bodyguard which was a 2017 hit, the world’s most lethal odd couple – bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) come together for another life-threatening mission. Being unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius’s even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek). As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman (Antonio Banderas). Also, you can watch Hitman’s Bodyguard on Lionsgate Play app.

Known for its curated content, Lionsgate Play recently premiered their first Hindi Indian original Hiccups and Hookups. The bold and edgy streaming platform has a library full of critically acclaimed movies such as Love Life, Dublin Murders, Show Trial, Vigil, WeWork to name a few. Lionsgate has been expanding its content library with titles releasing every Friday and localizing content based on the audience preferences. Currently, the platform has content available in six local languages like Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bhojpuri.