Sandeep Mohan’s highly anticipated contemporary drama movie ‘Nirmal Anand Ki Puppy’ gears up for a theatrical release

National,08 September 2021: After treating the audience with engaging films like Hola Venky, Shreelancer and Love, Wrinkle-free, Sandeep Mohan is all set to release yet another marquee film called Nirmal Anand Ki Puppy. A roller coaster ride exploring the nuances of an urban relationship starring Karanveer Khullar, Gillian Pinto, Khushboo Upadhyay, Salmin Sheriff and Vipin Heero. The film is gearing up for a theatrical release from 17th September 2021 in select multiplexes across cities.

The movie is all set to embark on its Pan India journey starting with a screening in Chandigarh on the 17th of September in Cinepolis followed by other screenings in Cinepolis, New Delhi on 18th September, in Kolkata on 24th September at Cinepolis, Acropolis Mall, in Bangalore at Cinepolis on 25th September. A series of screenings are also scheduled in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Jaipur, Ambala, Jalandhar, Surat and other cities.

During the screening in each city, animal lovers, animal rescue & shelter groups along with veterinary doctors – the unsung heroes of this pandemic era, will also be specially invited.

The film is unique as it’s scripted by a first-of-its-kind Man-Dog writing duo Sandeep Mohan and his beloved pet dog Hermione.

The film has a background score by Vivek Philip and features songs by Kunal Kundu, Andrew Sloman and Vipin Heero amongst others. The character driven film is Produced by Giju John and Sandeep Mohan along with Associate Producers Francis Varghese and Abhilash Nanda.

YouTube Trailer Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BLFV3YjCQgs

Nirmal Anand Ki Puppy, a 100-minute feature film revolving around an urban middle-class family in Mumbai who finds it hard to get their life back on track after the disappearance of their beloved pet from their life. Without the soothing balm of their puppy in their busy and mundane city life, minor irritants that were hitherto ignored in their relationship begin to act up threatening the very foundation of their marriage.

Nirmal Anand Ki Puppy was shot over a period of 21 days and promises a heartwarming experience for its audience. The film had its World Film Festival Premiere at IndoGerman Filmweek-Berlin in July 2019. The film was also screened in various film festivals including the Washington DC Film Festival (DCSAFF) and Jagran Film Festival.

At DCSAFF, the Human-Dog writing duo successfully bagged the Best Screenwriting Award. It also won Best Film (Audience Award) at the Indic Filmotsav. The film has also been screened in San Jose at the prestigious Cinequest Film Festival, in Toronto at the IFFSA Film Festival, in Amsterdam & Sydney at the Lift-Off Film Festival, and various other Film Festivals.

About Director Sandeep Mohan:

Sandeep Mohan is a filmmaker based in Mumbai. His debut feature film “Love, Wrinkle-free” was released theatrically across Indian cities in 2012 as part of the PVR Directors Rare. His second feature film “Hola Venky” has become one of the cult comedies in India despite not releasing theatrically in India. With “Hola Venky”, Sandeep had decided to travel with his own Projector and screen his film in various alternative spaces around the world. On the last count, he has screened “Hola Venky” in 92 alternative spaces in India, US and Singapore. He aimed to discover alternative spaces like Cafes, Pubs, Office Spaces, Coworkers Spaces, Colleges, Homes, Art Galleries, etc. and convert them into mini theatres for the duration of the film. Sandeep conducts this screening under what he calls the “The Great Indian Travelling Cinema” experiment. The film had a limited theatrical release in a few cities in US.

Sandeep is also one of the 11 filmmakers who were part of the Rajat Kapoor starrer “X-the Film” by Drishyam Films that released theatrically in 2014 in India.

His last film Shreelancer released in India on the 18th of August 2017. He has recently wrapped up shooting another film starring National Film Award recipient Anjali Patil, popularly known for her roles in movies like Newton and Kaala. The movie is currently in the postproduction stage and is anticipated to release soon.

Sandeep lives in Mumbai with his wife and daughter. He has also worked in advertising agencies as a Copywriter and has written for TV too. He is also an avid Badminton player in the Master’s Badminton League having represented Maharashtra State in the 35 plus and 40 plus age group National Badminton Tournaments. He is originally from Trivandrum in Kerala.