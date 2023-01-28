Santoor Maestro Rahul Sharma enthralls the audiences at Day 3 of Kanha Music & Meditation Fest

Mumbai / Hyderabad, 28 January 2022: The Kanha Music & Meditation Festival saw through yet another successful third day as part of its 150th birth anniversary week celebrations of Lalaji Maharaj – the Founder of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, as Santoor Maestro Shri Rahul Sharma presented a surreally beautiful medley of compositions at Kanha Shanti Vanam – the Heartfulness Headquarters. The wonderous concert was followed by a group meditation led by Shri Kamlesh Patel ‘Daaji’ – the Guide of Heartfulness Meditation Worldwide and the current President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission. Daaji had also been conferred upon by India’s third highest civilian award Padma Bhushan on the eve of India’s Republic Day just gone – in recognition of his distinguished service in the highest order in Spirituality.

Over a lakh of seekers, meditation practitioners and music enthusiasts have been swarming at Kanha Shanti Vanam to partake of the ten-day long festivities and spiritual sojourn. Day 1 and 2 and witnessed brilliant performances by Smt. Kaushiki Chakraborty and Ustad Amjad Ali Khan respectively. The musical recitals are aimed not soulful entertainment, but also help in achieving spiritual integrity.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Kamlesh Patel ‘Daaji’ said, “Music is the gateway to the soul. I am very happy that Shri Rahul Sharma is yet another gem of an artist who is performing at Kanha today at this auspicious occasion. We hope and pray that our these musical and meditation sessions turn out to be beautiful tools for your inner journey.” Shri Rahul Sharma said, “First of all my hearty congratulations to Rev. Daaji on being conferred the Padma Bhushan. It is not only a matter of pride for Kanha, but also for all of us in India that we have such an exemplary master who can guide us in our journey of life. I am grateful to be here and being given an opportunity for the recitals commemorating the 150th birth anniversary week of Lalaji Maharaj.”

The event was also marked by opening the world’s first Inner Peace Museum at Heartfulness which showcases artworks, paintings, sculptures, and other installations that depict the life and teachings of the Lalaji Maharaj in his own handwriting. The purpose of the Inner Peace Museum is also to seed an aspiration pay homage to humanity’s inner quest for the highest since creation. Establishing the museum symbolizes that true peace can only be possible if we realize it in our hearts and through it unite as one. Professional artists from Germany and art students from The Dresden Academy of Fine Arts joined hands with the Heartfulness Institute for this beautiful initiative.

The ten-day music festival has a line-up of other greats such Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, Pt. Sanjeev Abhyankar and Shashank Subramanyam, Sudha Raghunathan and Ustad Rashid Khan. It’s not the first time that musicians of such stature are performing at Kanha. Last year, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia also performed in support of Forests by Heartfulness initiative. On other occasions, the singer duo Ranjani-Gayatri and violin maestros Ganesh-Kumaresh also joined hands with Heartfulness. During the current festivities, a morning and evening meditation session is being led by Rev. Daaji. Heartfulness meditation is known for its unique and an ancient technique called Pranahuti which is said to bring an equanimity within.

Quite many visitors are staying through the festivities for the next few days and benefitting from the serenity and positive vibrations at the centre. In terms of the concerts, they are awaiting to watch the other prominent personalities weave in magic with their music.