Saregama brings a peppy track with Parmish Verma’s Meri Marzi to elevate your spirits in Lockdown.

After conquering the hearts of his many fans, Parmish Verma is now a popular name to reckon with in the Punjabi music scene. The Punjabi actor-singer is all geared up to set the stage ablaze with his new track – Meri Marzi. Parmish enjoys a huge fan base and loves to entertain fans through his social media. The artist is known for his stylishly designed performances in films and his melodious voice. His new track ‘Meri Marzi’ that has just got released on the Saregama Music YouTube channel – is a free-spirited track, with an upbeat tempo and quirky lyrics, packaged in a super stylish video.

The catchy music is composed by popular composer Yeah Proof. With lyricist Homeboy on board and Parmish Verma burning the screen with his casual swag, the music video is just the kind of mood lifter you need in these uncertain times.

Commenting on the release Parmish Verma, said, “Meri Marzi is my fun way of telling the youth to be yourself, to be confident in your skin, and to stand up for whatever makes them happy. The track has some definite hip-hop influences and I love the mad lyrics and the stylish video. Cars, fun, clothes, and friends– it’s all there. I hope in these dark times, my song will provide some comfort for people out there. “

Groove to this all-new track on Saregama Music Channel http://bit.ly/merimarzii and all the leading OTT streaming platforms.