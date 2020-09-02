Saregama launches Carvaan Mini Marathi ~This mini audio player offers evergreen Marathi songs pre-loaded~

After the roaring success of Carvaan Mini Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Saregama with its huge repository of Marathi music launches Carvaan Mini – Marathi.

Carvaan Mini Marathi offers 351 pre-loaded evergreen Marathi songs by legendary singers like Lata Mangeshkar, Suman Kalyanpur, Pt. Hridayanath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Sudhir Phadke, Suresh Wadekar, Jaywant Kulkarni, Sulochana Chavan, Mahendra Kapoor, Dr Vasantrao Deshpande, Pt. Sharad Jambhekar, Hemanta Mukherjee, Chandrakant Kale amongst many others.

The pre-loaded songs are a combination of evergreen Marathi Film, Folk songs and Sugam Sangeet.

Carvaan Mini Marathi works as a Bluetooth speaker too. It also doubles up as a FM/ AM radio with the option to tune into one’s favourite station. Moreover, listeners can enjoy their personal music collection by plugging in their USB. It also supports Aux in / Aux out feature. The pre-loaded songs need no internet and play without ad breaks. Carvaan Mini Marathi is powered with long-lasting battery life and offers a seamless experience of 4-5 hours of uninterrupted music. It comes with 6 months warranty across India.

Talking about the product, Vikram Mehra, MD, Saregama India said, “We have launched various regional versions of Carvaan Mini till now, and this one was long due and in huge demand. It offers evergreen Marathi film, folk songs and Sugam Sangeet. We hope, all Marathi music lovers will enjoy this product.”

The Carvaan Mini Marathi is economically priced at INR 2590 and is available on www.saregama.com , amazon.in or flipkart.com and your nearest retail outlets