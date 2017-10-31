Seema Kashyap joins India Fashion Week London 2017

Delhi based designer Seema Kashyap joins the troupe of India Fashion Week London 2017. Her Brand The Front Row Design is a premier destination for high-end garments.

Her collection for “The Front Row” consists western high couture garments. Season three of India Fashion Week London will be held on the 9th to the 12th of November 2017.

The celebration of Indian fashion will involve fringe events across London, from VIP jewellery launch events to well-known authors on Indian fashion hosting seminars on the various styles and trends seen on the catwalks.

The main catwalk event and exhibition will take place at Olympia London from the 11th to 12th November 2017. While talking about her latest collection Seema said The inspiration behind my collection aptly titled ‘’She walks in beauty” is a line out of a poem by “Lord Byron”.