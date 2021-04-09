Shanti aur Sakina ke beech kaunbanegaBajariya ka Master Chef

The upcoming episode of &TV’s Aur Bhai Kya ChalRaha Hai? promises to take your hunger pangs away and fill your stomach with good food and laughter all the way! Apart from being a great energy source for survival, food is often related closely to several emotions, happiness being one such emotion. And that is what this week episode will offer the viewers – food, fun and laughter! Insaankedil ka rastauske pet se jata hai aur iss baarAur Bhai Kya ChalRaha Hai meinnokjhokkhane pe hai! Paro (Simran Awasthi) by mistake exchanges Mishra’s (Ambrish Bobby) and Mirza’s (Pawan Singh) tiffin but they end up eating each other’s food anyway. Sheer aur Kheer kha kejaise Mishra aur Mirza ke pet ko hi nahi, atma ko bhi shanti mil gayi ho. They both start praising the food in front of their own wives. Ab unhe nahi bhagwan aur nahi khuda bacha saktatha. Shanti (Farhana Fatema) and Sakina (Akansha Sharma) cannot bear each other’s praise and make their respective husbands life hell. They decide not to cook dinner and hand over only INR 50 to them to have dinner outside. Ab ajkal ke zamane mein pachas rupiyon mein akhir milta kya hai? So both the men decide to enjoy pocket-friendly meals from a dhabba named ‘Gurbatki Roti’. Usually crowded with drivers and rickshaw walas, Mishra and Mirza decide to wear a mask in order to hide their identity. But as they leave, Paro’s husband Baanke arrives at the dhabba and sends a selfie to Paro, in which Mishra and Mirza are visible. Khurafati Paro without wasting anytime, shares the image on the WhatsApp group and now, the whole Mohalla gets to know where Mishra and Mirza were. Kaante ko kaante se nikalnekeliye, Mishra and Mirza start cooking up stories about how the Mohalla is judging them and how they feel that their wives are not good cooks. Hearing this, both Shanti and Sakina get triggered and decide to have a cooking competition to prove their cooking skills. Who is going to win the competition? Kya Mishra aur Mirza iss competition ke baad apne biwiyon ke prakop se bach payenge? Pawan Singh aka Zafar Ali Mirza says, food is love, and love makes you blind- this is what happened when both Mishra and Mirza praise each other’s wives infront of their own, forgetting how dangerous that one move can be. Ab biwiyon ke hath ka khana naseeb nahi hua toh dono jaa pahunche dhabbe, but the problem does not end there, it only increases. All the planning and plotting led to Bajariya’s very own master chef competition to decide who is a better cook. This cook off will be fun to watch for the audience and also will keep them guessing akhirjeetegakon?”Farhana Fatema aka Shanti Mishra says, “Ab sherkemuhmein hath dalogetohyehihoga. Even after knowing how angry their wives are, both Mishra and Mirza end up doing something that triggers them. Totally affected by the mohalla gossip, Shanti and Sakina decide to have a cooking competition. Both cook their husbands’ favourite dishes as they have become pro in it. But there is always a twist in the tale. The twist will make the audience ROFL, I can guarantee that!”

