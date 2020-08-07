Shapoorji Pallonji Group commemorates 60 glorious years of Mughal-e-Azam

Chennai, India, August 7, 2020: Mughal-e-Azam, an iconic Indian period film, commemorates 60 momentous years since its release on the 5th August 1960. The multiple award-winning historical saga, celebrated for one of the finest performances in Indian cinema, was directed by talented filmmaker K. Asif and produced by Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

The project faced multiple hurdles during its making, forcing its temporary abandonment. The political tensions and communal rioting surrounding India’s partition in 1947 stalled the film’s first version. Shiraz Ali, the producer, migrated to Pakistan. In the 1950s, Mr Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry salvaged the film and came on board to produce the film, despite no knowledge about film production. Mr. Shapoorji Pallonji had an inclination towards history and hence wanted to create a landmark historical film. The film cost Rs. 1.5 crores in 1960, ten times the cost of an average film in those days. The shoot commenced in the early 50s with the production canvas involving war scenes with 2,000 camels, 4,000 horses and 8,000 Indian military men.

Mughal-e-Azam was the first black-and-white Hindi film to be digitally coloured and the first to be given a theatrical re-release. Shapoorji Pallonji’s grandson, Mr. Shapoor Pallonji Mistry, the present Chairman of the group, undertook the restoration and colourization of Mughal-e-Azam, originally only 15% shot in colour. Original music composer Naushad Ali recreated the six-track surround sound version for the colour release. In 2004, the colour version of the film was re-released and it was also a complete commercial success.

On this occasion, Mr. Deepesh Salgia, creative visionary of Mughal-e-Azam who also holds a position as the CEO and Director at Grandview Estates Pvt. Ltd. (A part of Shapoorji Pallonji Group) states, “We are proud to continue the legacy of the group by commemorating the movie’s 60 years. Mughal-E-Azam is India’s finest artwork and has created new benchmarks in cinema as well as in theatre production. The Shapoorji Pallonji Group takes this opportunity to thank Director K. Asif, and legendary actors Prithviraj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Madhubala and the Creative & Technical teams of the original version, the colour version and the musical play. Their immense contribution makes this work of art relevant even today, after 60 years of its release. The Shapoorji Pallonji Group is proud of the love and appreciation the movie has received.”

In 2016, Shapoorji Pallonji Group produced the theatrical version of the film, Mughal-e-Azam; the Play directed by Feroz Abbas Khan. The musical play has also run to packed houses across Asia. Till date, the musical play has had 180 performances across eight Asian cities. It has won seven Broadway India world awards.

The Mughal-e-Azam film was itself a remake of the theatrical play ‘Anarkali’, written by Imtiaz Ali Taj. The popular epic love saga is remembered for its tragic love story between the Mughal prince Salim and court dancer Anarkali.