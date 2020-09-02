Shocker alert! Katori Amma loses memory, Daroga Happu Singh to remarry

In the upcoming episodes of &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri) will be seen making all the arrangements for Happu’s (Yogesh Tripathi) wedding to Sultana. But who is she? What happened to Happu’s wife Rajesh (Kamna Pathak)? Why does Katori Amma faint every time she hears Rajesh’s name? Taking a step back in the plot, Happu arrests a criminal in front of his mother, which angers him. Hrithik (Aryan Prajapati), on the other hand, is seen practising for his cricket selection but in due process, the ball on Amma’s head causing her to fall unconscious while calling out to Rajesh. Hence whenever anyone says, “Rajesh”, she gets triggered and faints. On examining her condition, the doctor shares the news that she has gone back in time by 20 years, and everyone in the household should behave like they used to back in the day. Happu gets into action and tells Rajesh to become their housemaid followed by and Hrithik, Chamchi, Ranbir her kids, while Maliaka (Ashna Kishore) and Kate (Zahara Sethjiwala) take the role of Happu’s college friends.

Trouble creeps in as Ammaji starts looking for an. “Adarsh bahu”. Happu discusses his plight with Reshampal, and the arrested criminal overhears him and decides to take revenge. Meanwhile, a woman named Sultana enters Happu’s house and is immediately liked by Ammaji, and she finalizes the engagement. Talking about the upcoming episode, Yogesh Tripathi who essays the role of Daroga Happu Singh shares, “Happu is stranded in a situation where his heart is with Rajesh but mind with Amma. While he has been told not to disrupt the current scenario by revealing that he is already married, his hands are tied as he must also pacify Rajesh. While the situation is tricky, it will be interesting to see what he untimely does.”

Himani Shivpuri, who plays Katori Amma, adds, “Katori Amma loses her memory, and her son Happu behaves like a college-going kid to prevent his mother from getting a shock. Be sure to witness hoards of drama and hilarity as Happu gets caught spending time with Rajesh (who is a housemaid according to Ammaji) and is forced in getting married to Sultana. What will happen to Rajesh? Or will Happu end up revealing the truth to Ammaji?.”

To know what ultimately happens, watch Happu Ki Ultan Paltan at 10:00 pm every Monday to Friday only on &TV!