Short Video Community, Tiki honors creators at the second edition of Tiki Star Award’22

New Delhi, 12th September 2022: Tiki, a Short video community announced the second edition of the Tiki Star Awards to acknowledge the Indian creator community. Through this initiative, the brand aims to recognize and reward prominent faces across the country who showcase their talent through the Tiki app. The awardees were selected by their fans via an online voting procedure.

Owing to the enthralling success of the first edition, the Tiki Star Awards were held in New Delhi to felicitate exceptional creators who showcased their talent through one of the fastest-growing apps, Tiki. With over 30 million users, Tiki aims to provide a platform for users from various walks of life and regions to make a living with their passion. With the second edition of the Tiki Star Awards, the brand celebrated the community creators that the app has created over a short span of time.

Speaking more on occasion, Ian Goh, Co-founder & CEO, of Tiki said, ‘Our aim through these awards is to celebrate the creators who have achieved their own growth on the platform. We are pleased to honor the individuals who embody the spirit of true talent and encourage others to pursue their dream and showcase it through our platform. The success of the event lies in the fact that we were not just recognizing creators, but also enabling a platform for them to grow & thrive through their talents..’

Excited about the award ceremony, Mamta Kumari, a Tiki verified creator, said, ‘I am elated that my hard work has been recognized by Tiki. The pursuit of the passion to present to the world various forms of art and skills is a driving force for us and helps us to take the level of entertainment to the next level. This award is an achievement that will help us to create better and amazing content in the future.’

Keeping in mind the varied genres of the platform, Tiki divided the award into 10 categories to recognize the creators from every genre. The award categories included- Best Host, Best Leader, Best Meetup Event, Best Tiki City Ambassador, Tiki Viral Videos, Best Personality, Tiki Rising Star, Tiki Potential Star, Tiki Popular Star, and Best Category Ambassador.