Singer Aditya Jassi wins another accolade, got selected as the official endorsee of Fender Acoustasonic guitars

Singer Aditya Jassi, who started as a playback singer in Bollywood with Jimmy Shergill and KK Menon starrer Strangers talks about his music, independent artists and Bollywood. Singer Aditya Jassi is currently living his dream after getting selected as the official endorsee of Fender Acoustasonic guitars in India. Being the second endorsees of acoustasonic, the experience is still surreal for him. Jassi said, “I am elated that Ehsaan along with Jasbeer Singh and Onstage India who got me on board for this. To be honest, it feels absolutely amazing because as far as Fender is concerned, it is every musician’s dream to play one, it’s like the pioneer in guitar. So for me when it happened it was quite a surreal experience and still hasn’t sunk in, it’s still that big a deal for me.

A Singer-Songwriter, Composer, Music Producer, Aditya is a live-wire on stage. His debut album “7”, released on Universal Music in 2013 and is still doing brilliantly on all digital platforms making him the Artist of The Week and his song ‘Tanhai’ the song of the week on iTunes. A seasoned performer, AJ, has been playing professionally for over 10 years now and has a unique repertoire ranging from Western Rock/Pop to Hindi Bollywood, Retro & Sufi. Besides bagging a major music label deal with Universal Music, frontman Aditya has been winning many accolades with his previous Rock band Oritus, some of them being, ‘Rock Album of the Year’ at the first-ever JD Rock Awards in 2007 and a Reality TV music competitions around the same time (“FAME X” on Sony starring Daler Mehndi, Palash Sen, Nikhil Chinappa/Rannvijay Singh/Cyrus Broacha).

Aditya is a self-confessed Grunge & Classic Rock fan, but also loves retro Hindi music. A Singer-Songwriter, he has also learnt the nuances of Indian Classical music and is equally adroit in Indian Classical and Sufi music which is evident from his personal sound. He is also a playback singer, having ventured into Bollywood debuting with the song ‘Yaad Aaye Woh Din’ for the Anand L Rai directed Jimmy Shergill and KK Menon starter, “Strangers” in 2007, a song for “Dil Kabaddi” starring Irfan Khan, Konkona Sen in 2008 and for a Manoj Bajpayee, Vijay Raaz starred “Jugaad” in 2009.

Around 5 years ago he co-founded his current band The Unplugged Project with musician Manish Gunthey, of which he is the frontman/singer/guitarist. They have been touring extensively all over the world and have played close to 800 shows (across all platforms- Corporates, private, Clubs, Colleges, Music Festivals) and he has shared the stage with some humongous acts like Grammy nominees Hoobastank, the legendary Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Mohit Chauhan, Usha Utthap, Kailash Kher, Euphoria, Rabbi Shergill, Suraj Jagan, Thermal And A Quarter, Guru Randhawa, Local Train, and many more. Aditya’s energy as the frontman is contagious and he’s very serious about having fun. He’s currently writing and composing new material for his debut album with his band The Unplugged Project.