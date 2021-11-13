Singer Tanusree Sen released her new album

Tanusree Sen singer from Kolkata presents the modern Bengali song “Hridoye Tomar” which is released on her own YouTube channel Tanusree Sen official. In this song Lyricist is Kalyani Chakraborty, Composer- Subhro Roy, and Music Arrangement by Tapas Dutta Marco.

Tanusree Sen said, “10 songs are in this album and it’s a modern romantic Bengali song and I am very sure people will like it”.

Tanusree Sen is also a ghazal singer, Currently, she is working on many new projects and going to release many Bengali songs.