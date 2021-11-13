Singer Tanusree Sen released her new album

November 13, 2021 Neel Achary entertainment 0
Singer Tanusree Sen
Share

Tanusree Sen singer from Kolkata presents the modern Bengali song “Hridoye Tomar” which is released on her own YouTube channel Tanusree Sen official. In this song Lyricist is Kalyani Chakraborty, Composer- Subhro Roy, and Music Arrangement by Tapas Dutta Marco.

Tanusree Sen said, “10 songs are in this album and it’s a modern romantic Bengali song and I am very sure people will like it”.

Tanusree Sen is also a ghazal singer, Currently, she is working on many new projects and going to release many Bengali songs.

See also  Vardhan Puri announces his next project, ‘The Last Show’ alongside Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik
About Neel Achary 9222 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn