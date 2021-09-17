Sirca celebrates Jashn-e-Rang with key partners as they believe ‘Ghar Hai Aapse’

Gurugram: Sirca, one of the leading Italian and premium wood coatings brands in India hosted an event for its dealers and distributors family on September 13. The colorful event was carried out by following all Covid protocols, and the company hosted this program to spread positivity among its stakeholders.

Named Jashn-e-Rang, Sirca organized this event to live up to the company’s motto ‘Ghar Hai Aapse.’ With this event, the company made a positive move by showcasing how events can be carried out in a new normal scenario.

Apart from distributors, dealers, and stakeholders, Bollywood beauty Malaika Arora, and singer Khadke Glassy fame Ashok Masti also graced the occasion with their presence. “Even though the global pandemic has taken a toll on the entire business sector in India, Sirca believes in positivity, and we have now celebrated our past achievements by giving rewards and recognition to dealers and distributors. We also inaugurated our new office and manufacturing units, and it is a clear indication that business operations can be done without any toll in this new normal scenario. As the second wave of the pandemic has now waned in India, I strongly hope that all business operations will be bounced back strongly in the nation,” said Apoorv Agarwal, Sirca Joint Managing Director.

When the pandemic badly affected the world of business, Sirca stood tall as an industry leader. By organizing this event, Sirca’s exuberance is a huge example and great inspiration for the market. It’s always a pleasure to partner with such a spirited brand, said Darpan Sharma, CEO & Strategist, DigiStreet.