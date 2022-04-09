Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu pop down to KidZania

Actress Soha Ali Khan, visited KidZania Mumbai with her daughter yesterday. The actress took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the fun time she spent with her daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu who also enjoyed the many establishments here.KidZania represents industries present in the real world like private services, public services, entertainment, airline, automobile, retail, restaurants and factories where children can play the role of a Pilot, Surgeon, Detective, Chef, Engineer, TV Producer, Radio Jockey & much more from over 100 role-playing activities. As a firefighter, Inaaya put out a few fires, along with other activities. Soha joined in the fun as well, thoroughly enjoying each roleplaying activity with her kid. As part of the firefighting role-play session, they worked with other firefighters to save a burning building and learned about fire safety and prevention while patrolling the city. Overall, it looked like a fun day out with her daughter at the indoor theme park!