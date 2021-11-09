Sohini Mitra All Set to Make Her Mark as a Finalist at The Mrs India – Pride Of Nation 2021

Mumbai: It is every woman’s dream to establish her own identity by pursuing her dreams despite the sacrifices she does post marriage. Sohini Mitra is one such woman who will soon be an inspiration to many. The 36-year-old Mumbaikar is ready to make Mumbai proud as one of the finalists of Mrs. India – Pride of Nation 2021 (Season -4) organized by Glamour Gurgaon. The stage is set for the grand finale which is going to be hosted on 13 November 2021 at Gurgaon. Directed by Mrs. Barkha Nangia, Mrs. India Pride of Nation is a beauty pageant for married women that lauds their achievements as a mother, a daughter, and a wife.

Sohini Mitra has been born and brought up in Kolkata and holds a post master’s in animation and special effects. She has been married and settled down in Mumbai for the past 18 years and has already donned many hats like a producer, a speaker, and a social activist. Sohini has always been passionate about her social work and in creating sustainable brands that have helped in making the world a better place. Being a mother of two lovely kids and a pet parent, she has struck a perfect balance between her family and professional life. It is her husband Abhishek De who had supported her to take the next big leap and explore the beauty pageant.

“Every woman has dreams and it is right of every woman to chase her dream. It is dream come true for me to represent Mumbai in the grand finale of such a prestigious beauty pageant. I am glad that I could make it to the finale with all the love and support of my family and friends. Hope this creates a big turning point in my life.” Said Sohini Mitra.