Sohini Mitra from Mumbai Bags Fashionista Title at the Mrs. India – Pride Of Nation 2021 (Season – 4)

Mumbai: The Mrs. India Pride of Nation (Season 4) has recently created a lot of buzz. The nail-biting finale of the glamorous event recently concluded in Gurgaon with the presence of Mrs. Barkha Nangia, Director Glamour Gurgaon. The grand finale witnessed women from various walks of life emerge as winners of Season 4. Sohini Mitra is one such woman who was won the title of Fashionista 2021 at the star-studded event. It was a dream come true for the 36 year old Mumbaikar who won the hearts of jury members with her impeccable style. The Grand Finale was graced by celebrities like Madhurima Tuli, Aakash Aggarwal, Namrata Senani Garg, Nandita Shekhawat & Namrata Shetty. The current season saw the participation of 17000 contestants across India.

“Mrs. India Pride of Nation holds a special place in my heart. It is one of the best moments of my life. My heart swells with pride to attain the title of Fashionista at such a prestigious event. I thank my husband and my lovely kids for supporting me in achieving my dream” said Sohini Mitra.

Sohini Mitra who lives in the city of Mumbai is an entrepreneur at Avant-Garde Films that produces some of the finest video content for renowned corporate and production houses. She is also working as an Associate Creative Director for kids’ shows at Cosmos Maya. She has been married and settled down in Mumbai for the past 18 years. Her family has been a great support for her in pursuing her dreams and managing a perfect balance between personal and professional life.