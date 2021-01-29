Sony SAB welcomes you to‘Wagle Ki Duniya -NayiPeedhi, NayeKissey’,

Mumbai:In the history of Indian televisionthere have been many shows which have entertained the audience. However, there are very few shows that have gone on to achieve a legendary status with people reminiscing about them fondly even today. One such show is Wagle Ki Duniya, which, with its highly relatable storyline and beautifully crafted characters made the nation fall in love with the simple story of a common man. This RK Laxman classic is now set to receive a new lease of life as Sony SAB presents Wagle Ki Duniya – NayiPeedhi, NayeKissey starting February 08 at 9 PM.

Rekindling virtues and fond memories of the series that made India smile, Sony SAB brings back the acclaimed erstwhile Wagle coupleAanjjan Srivastav as Srinivas Wagleand Bharati Achrekaras Radhika Wagle representing the older generation. The story thereon takes a leap forward and is set in today’s time with the new generation of Wagle and family. The new era of Wagle Ki Duniya features Sumeet Raghavanin the lead as Srinivas’s son, Rajesh Wagleand ParivaPranati as his wife,Vandana Wagle. Building new memories every day, Wagle Ki Duniya embodies Rajesh Wagle’s viewpoint to issues and instances he encounters in his day to day life making it very relevant to today’s audience.

Produced by J.D. Majethia’s Hats Off Production – Wagle Ki Duniya – NayiPeedhi, NayeKissey is a warm, slice-of-life story revolving around Rajesh Wagle – a simple, familyloving man, who aspires for a better lifestyle for himself and his family, yet is hesitant to take risks and move with the times.The show portrays the strong value system and humble upbringing of the middle-class of today, their daily life and issues. With a change in the generation, the nature of issues haschanged too, the middle-class of today has progressed and evolved with times but at the same time they also have a newer set of dilemmas compared to before.

Wagle Ki Duniya – NayiPeedhi, NayeKissey is yet another effort by Sony SAB to spread ‘KhushiyonWaliFeeling’ in addition to an already existing line-up of shows that aim to positivity, hope and cheer to the audience.

Comments:

Mr. Neeraj Vyas, Business Head – Sony SAB

“With stories that are deep-rooted in values and extremely relatable, Sony SAB has consistently delivered shows making living-room television viewing a true delight for the entire family. We are proud to bring back a show which has been loved by the audience across age groups and has a following even today. We aim to create a similar impact through Wagle Ki Duniya – NayiPeedhi, NayeKissey as we get ready to bring anuplifting collection of stories oftoday’s new age common man fighting the daily battles of life with wit, humor and undoubting positivity in the face of difficulties. The lensing of Wagle will be dramatically different from the eighties Wagle and will be relevant to today’s generation.”

JD Majethia, Producer, Hats Off Productions

“With Wagle Ki Duniya- NayiPeedhi, NayeKisse, we also pay tribute to the legendary cartoonist Mr. RK Laxman, in his centennial birth year. It is an honour to bring back one of his classic shows, this time with a fresh perspective. We have retained the show’s legacy and the iconic central characters of Srinivas and Radhika Wagle played by Aanjjan Srivastava and Bharti Achrekar, though the story now progresses forward and will be shown from the eyes of Mr. Wagle’s son Rajesh Wagle, played by Sumeet Raghavan. The stories are bound to be equally relatable for the viewers, often leaving them with a smile on their face. Aatish Kapadia and I are very excited to launch the show on Sony SAB, as there couldn’t be a better platform for bringing this iconic show back.”

Tune in to Wagle Ki Duniya – NayiPeedhi, NayeKissey, startingFebruary 8, at 9PM only on Sony SAB