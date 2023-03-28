Spinny decodes Sachin Tendulkar’s “Dil Chahta Hai” moment

Have you seen Sachin Tendulkar’s latest Goa pictures that took us back to 2001 when the movie “Dil Chahta Hai” was released? The master blaster took to Instagram to share an epic picture with Anil Kumble and Yuvraj Singh in Goa and wrote “Our Dil Chahta Hai moment in Goa! Who do you think is Akash, Sameer, and Sid?”. The post took no time to go viral online and saw many brands and celebrities guessing if it was for an IPL campaign, a vacation, or something else.

While it went viral, the curiosity amongst netizens about the pictures was decoded by Spinny sharing a post where Sachin is calling out to Yuvraj and Anil Kumble. While the full details are yet to unravel, it looks like Spinny has brewed something up with the trio on their throwback to “Dil Chahta Hai” moments.

