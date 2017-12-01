Star Plus, TED & Shah Rukh Khan invite audiences to get Inspired

The campaign #DontKillideas from Star Plus heralds its ideas inspiring limited edition show- TED Talks India Nayi Soch, launching on 10th December, every Sunday at 7 pm on Star Plus & Hotstar. Partnering the campaign as title sponsor on Star Plus is Glacéau Smartwater from Coca-Cola. The opening episode will be simulcast across Star Gold, Movies OK, Star World, Star Jalsha along with Star Plus & Hotstar.

The first phase of the campaign which featured two films – Rotimaker and Drone directed by Nitesh Tiwari, generated a lot of interest and captured everyone’s imagination with many industry stalwarts and creative leaders weighing in on #DontKillIdeas. Star Plus kick starts the second phase of the campaign, featuring the host of the show, someone known for his irresistible charm and magnetic persona, the one and only – Shah Rukh Khan. At the heart of this campaign is the core premise of ‘Ideas’ – keeping oneself open to possibilities of what an idea can do, be it the potential to open one’s mind or the power that is unleashed on sharing.

Conceived and executed by the host exuding his trademark charisma, Shah Rukh Khan says, “Ideas are the new cool currency, the new rock n roll. This show is a unique and powerful initiative towards opening people’s minds to the power of Ideas and encouraging Nayi Soch. An idea can inspire you with limitless possibilities, give you an alternative perspective to look at oneself, one’s surroundings and future.”

Vijay Parasuraman, Vice President Marketing at Coca-Cola India and South West Asia says, “Today’s world is all about ideas. About disruption. The extremely fast pace at which tech is changing the way we live and think makes innovation an integral part of life today. We are happy to partner with Star Plus in bringing to the Indian audiences the power of ideas. Ideas are as essential as water! You just can’t do without it!”

“In TED Talks India Nayi Soch the idea is the hero,” says Narayan Sundararaman, Business Head, Star Plus. “This show redefines the very concept of entertainment and brings audiences stories that involve a range of personalities, situations and ideas that are diverse and inspiring.”

Catch TED Talks India Nayi Soch on Star Plus & Hotstar starting Dec 10 at 7 pm every Sunday…& get inspired.

TED Talks India Nayi Soch Promo with SRK – http://bit.ly/2j4GUsN