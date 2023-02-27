Story-telling never change, but technology is making a huge change in it, says Shekhar Kapur

Mumbai, February 2023:

“Digital has allowed me to do anything on screen and we do not need to roll the negatives to shoot a movie now. If we embrace the metaverse right then it will be a trillion-dollar business for the Indian film industry. It will not just film, it will be content creation as a whole. There is a Tsunami of content coming in, which we need to be prepared for” said Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur here today.

He added, “If I can’t disseminate my product in metaverse in 15 minutes then somebody else will.”

Speaking at the second edition of the “Ideas of India” Summit, Kapur said, “If you believe in something, you believe in it. If I hadn’t believed in my career I may not be here. I have never been scared of losing when I am doing something I believe in. If you lose because somebody has else said something to you then you will never forgive yourself. ”

He added, “Panic is fundamental to creativity for me. There is no structure and only chaos, creativity arises out of chaos. Life comes out of chaos. You make sure that you know what you are doing and people should know what you are doing.”