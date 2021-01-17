Study By Janak Launched Store at Golf Course Road

Gurugram: After the last year sombre; the glam & cheer is rolling back to the city again. Study By Janak, an eponymous label for High End Men’s Bespoke & Designer Occasion Wear, launched a high end Men’s Bespoke Store on Golf Course Road, Gurgaon.

A classy black tie evening co-hosted by Vandy Mehra & Kommal Chawla was given a glamour touch by a select preview put together by Liza Varma of Liza Varma Academy, with Miss India Haryana and Femina Stylista Winner 2018 Namrata Chandra.

Manoj Mehra, CMD, Study By Janak shared, “Last year has been challenging yet it has given us time to pause and reflect and reboot the entire brand. Golf Course Gurgaon is the IT destination today when it comes to niche clients who understand international trends & bespoke luxury, thus Study By Janak had to be here.”

The beautiful models were prepped up by AS Makeovers were bejewelled by Multani Jewellers. The elegant evening was captured by Mukkz Photography & SK Photography. Scrumptious food by The Culinary Lab was perfectly complemented with classy wines & spirits by Agnetta International. Gift partners for the evening were Tatha.