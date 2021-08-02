Sung by Himesh’s found talents, Pawandeep and Arunita from the super hit album, Moods with Melodies

The original and true Rockstar of all times, Himesh Reshammiya is on a roll. After 5 back to back blockbuster songs, all composed by him and that have launched talents like Pawandeep, Arunita, Mohd Danish, and more, Himesh is on an all time number and career high.

The Title Track Surroor 2021 is at 65 million views and 31 million audio streams Sanseinn reaching 43 million views and 7 million audio streams

Terii Umeed touching 20 million views and 5 million audio streamsDagaa touching 19 million views and 5 million audio streamsTere Bagairr touching 19 million views and 6 million audio streamsIn total, all of Himesh s songs have touched more than 155 million views and 50 million audio streams

Not one to rest on his laurels, Himesh is all set to launch the studio version of Tere Bagairr from the album Moods with Melodies, sung by Pawandeep and Arunita and composed by Himesh himself. Speaking on the same, the musical maestro says that, “I’m grateful for such great figures , views and audio streams and the blockbuster success of 5 songs back to back on my music label. I always wanted to do a studio version of Tere Bagairr with Pawan and Arunita and it’s looking so beautiful.

I am very happy that we are releasing the song on 3rd August. Pawandeep and Arunita’s chemistry in singing a duet is extraordinary. All the 5 super hit tracks have been trending on youtube and on reels and I am truly blessed to get this response from the audience.”

We surely cannot wait to see the numbers that the studio version of Tere Bagairr clocks in!