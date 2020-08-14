Surmandal’s Facebook Live Musical Concert

Hyderabad, August 14, 2020…Surmandal, a group of culturally inclined people and music lovers of Hyderabad invites people of Hyderabad, Telangana to join live a Classical and Light Music Concert by Dhanashri Deshpande.

Dhanashri Deshpande trained versatile singer who has sung along with stalwarts like Suresh Wadkar, Arun Date, Shridhar Phadke, Suman Kalyanpur, Usha Mangeshkar, Sudhesh Bhosle & many more. Just recently she performed in the Netherlands along with Dr Prakash Amte & Mandakini Amte. She also performed in Russia along with Mandhar Udhas some time back. She sings old and new Film songs, Semi-Classical songs, Classical based songs, Bhajans, Sufi and many more genres.

According to Mr Mohan Hemmadi. Founder of Surmandal, the concert will be performed live on Facebook, SurmandalHyd on Sunday 16th August at 9.30 pm.

The entry is free and all are invited to join

For more details, please reach out to Mohan Hemmadi on mobile: 8686366666

It was formed in the way back in 1969 and since then it has introduced to this city many luminaries and legends in the cultural space. Mohan Hemmadi through Surmandal has been tirelessly organising many cultural festivals in the city. He brought many legends to this city to perform. Surmandal which is now celebrating Golden Jubilee this year has become synonymous to cultural festivals especially Indian Cultural Festivals.