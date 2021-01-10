Swaranjali to organize Gharana Festival 2021 from 12th to17th Jan 2021

Swaranjali Delhi presents Gharana Festival 2021 will be premiered from 12th to17th Jan 2021 At 7 pm daily at Gunijankhana Hindustani Music YouTube Channel. This festival is dedicated to Swami Vivekananda Jayanti.

The virtual program begins with the performance by Duet Vocal Sitar – Pt. Debapriya Adhikary and Pt. Samanwaya Sarkar from Kolkata

On 12th Jan, 2021 from 7pm onwards. They belong to Gharana Bhishnupur, Agra, Maihar & Banaras, The duo will be Accompaniment by Ustad Asif Khan on Tabla. On 2nd day of the festival 13th Jan, 2021 performance by Duet Flute – Vidhushi Debopriya and Suchismita Chatterjee from Mumbai. Their Gharana is Maihar Senia,They will be Accompaniment by Pt Kalinath Mishra on Tabla.

On 14th Jan, 2021 the performance by Vocalist Vidhushi Sonal Shivkumar from Mumbai and her Gharana is Jaipur Atrauli and the Accompanists will be Shri Pushkaraj Joshi on Tabla & on Harmonium Smt. Supriya Joshi with her ,On this National Virtual Festival artist from different segments of India, are part of this festival, On 15th Jan, 2021 Pt. Abhishek Borkar from Pune, he belongs to Gharana Maihar Senia gharana and the Accompanist artist is Shri Rohit Mujumdar on Tabla.

On 16th Jan, 2021, the Performance by Dhrupad – Mr. Mudit Mayank Jha from New Delhi and Accompanist – Pandit Mohan Shyam Sharma on Pakhawaj.The last day on 17th Jan, 2021 performance of the festival will be in Sitar and Santoor, The duo is from Ujjain Ms. Sanskruti & Ms. Prakruti Wahane from Gharana Etawah and Accompanist Shri. Nishant Sharma on Tabla

About Swaranjali

Swaranjali is an organization for the promotion of Indian music and its budding artists. The organization is a collective of students of Indian classical Music & Dance, aimed at providing them a platform to exchange knowledge about the various disciplines, styles and encourage collaboration. Swaranjali organizes concerts for students several times in a year to nurture talent by creating a performance space.

Indian classical music has an unbroken musical tradition in the world. Indian music, also known as “Sangeet” consists of vocal music, instrumental music and dance. “Raag” and “Taal” define the present-day Indian music streams of Hindustani Sangeet and Carnatic Sangeet. There are many musical instruments that are peculiar to India and many others without due recognition. Indian music is believed to be developed from the Vedas, through a complex interaction between people from diverse races and cultures. However, Indian youth are increasingly being driven away from Indian classical music due to the wave of western influence. In contrast, people outside India are becoming more receptive to classical music forms. To revive Indian classical music within the country, Swaranjali provides music appreciation and learning courses. Additionally, it encourages a contemporary approach to performance and delivery rather than the traditional style of presentation to better connect with the changing diaspora of audience. To uphold India’s unbroken musical traditions.

Swaranjali has organized many concerts of Indian classical Music and Dance in various cities in India. Every year Swaranjali host – “Gharana Festival” to motivate the classical artist and also to promote the young artist talents among us.