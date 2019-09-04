Tamana NGO, in association with the FDCI, to hold its annual fashion show

New Delhi: Tamana, a non-profit organisation, which is working for the holistic rehabilitation of the differently-abled, along with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), will host its annual fashion show on September 8th titled “My India. My Pride”. The show carries forward the message of Full and Effective Participation and Inclusion of the differently-abled in society and respect for ‘Differences’.

The show is being held and co-hosted by the Hyatt Regency Delhi, which is Tamana’s CSR partner. Ms. Shakuntala D. Gamlin (IAS),Secretary Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities,Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The theme of this year’s show is ‘My India, My Pride’ drawing inspiration from India’s singular status as a modern, leading economy that is also one of the world’s oldest civilizations with traditions that go back 5,000 years. The show seeks to tap into this pride and reflect it through magical ensembles, ambience and music.

At the show, the differently-abled will walk hand in hand with renowned designers, models, students, Principals of premier mainstream schools of the of India showcasing the best of ensembles, exhibiting their untapped potential and proving that they are no different

For over a decade, Tamana NGO led by its founder President, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri Awardee Dr. Shayama Chona has been advocating the cause of the disabled and spreading awareness about the ‘Inclusion and Integration’ of the differently-abled through its annual fashion show.

What makes this year’s event extra special is that this year the students of Tamana Reverse Integration program will walk the hand with their special buddies.The Tamana Reverse Integration program, integrates the typically developing children from the economically disadvantaged sections with the differently abled students. Thereby enriching the lives of the disadvantaged children with good quality education and providing peer learning opportunities to the differerntly abled. These students would be walking in the ensembles designed and manufactured by the differently-abled at the sublimation unit under the guidance of Mr. Avnish Mehrotra at Tamana’s Skill Development Centre.

The endeavour has received appreciation and recognition from the Hon’ble Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu, Shri Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Thaawarchand Gehlot, Minister of Agriculture &Farmers Welfare, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Shri Narendra Singh Tomar.

The evening starts with a live performance by Diwakar Sharma from the Sa Re GaMa Little Champs fame followed by a welcome address by Dr. Shayama Chona, President Tamana and Mr. Sunil Sethi,Chairman FDCI. Ms. Gamlin would also share a few words post which Tamana Chona (Brand Ambassador, Tamana) will receive an award on behalf of Tamana NGO. This will be followed by the fashion show.

In the first sequence the Tamana students will walk the ramp with Principals and students of mainstream schools in the creations of designer: Avnish Mehrotra, Asha Gautam, Namita Bansal, Heena Kochhar, Poonam Bajaj and Rachna Imam. The participating schools are: Lotus Valley International School Gurugram. DPS Aligarh, Lotus Valley International School Noida, Lotus Valley International School Noida Extension, Scottish International School Gurugram, DPS Gurgaon, DPS International Gurgaon, Mussoorie International School, DPS Indirapuram and Amity International School, Saket.

This will be followed by the fashion sequence by the participating FDCI designers: Amit Aggarwal, Anju Modi, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Payal Jain, Reynu Taandon and Samant Chauhan. The show will close with Tamana Chona’s vote of thanks.

Dr. Shayama Chona, Founder and President, Tamana, said, “I strongly feel that the differently abled are here with a purpose and I second their proclamation which says, “We are proud to be different because being different is what will help to change the world to become a better place to live in. Our pride is in Unity in Diversity, each one of us is an inclusive member of the society where no one is left behind.”

Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI said, “Jillian Mercado was the first disabled model with muscular dystrophy, who won a contract with a leading model agency, this paved the way for including people with disabilities into the mainstream, internationally. In India, we are doing our bit to create space for those, who have been marginalised, and Tamana has been the frontrunner in this movement, which is why this show is a special one. Our efforts remain to broaden the horizons of the fashion world and redefine with word ‘pretty’.”