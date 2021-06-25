Tension ko karne lift, aaya full on superhit- Coolie No.1

~ Watch &pictures premiere of Coolie No.1 on 27th June at 12 noon ~

This weekend, entertainment hoga full on and tension will be all gone as &pictures brings to your screens a complete dose of laughter and fun with its premiere of Coolie No.1 on 27th June at 12 noon. Directed by the original master of comedy, David Dhawan, this ultimate laugh riot features energetic Varun Dhawan, gorgeous Sara Ali Khan, and comedy ke kings- Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever. Along with its engaging narrative, shenanigans, and comic timing, the film’s music got everybody grooving and became instant crowd pullers like Mirchi Lagi Toh, Husnn Hai Suhana, or Teri Bhabhi.

Talking about the film, Varun Dhawan said, “The joy of sitting in front of the TV with your family and friends, watching good films, and munching on good food, is the ultimate fun-filled experience. There is nothing more satisfying than being a part of the movie that caters to such moments. It has also been great fun working alongside such brilliant and experienced actors. Each of them is an institution in themselves, there is so much to learn from them. I am sure the viewers would have as much fun watching the movie as we had while making it. Be safe at home and be a part of the full on entertainment with &pictures premieres of Coolie No.1 on 27th June at 12 noon.”

Jackky Bhagnani said, “With Coolie No.1 we intend to bring a lot of laughter in everyone’s lives. We hope &pictures premiere of Coolie No.1 on 27th June, will cheer up and entertain everyone.”

The film revolves around the hilarious roller-coaster ride of Coolie Raju who impersonates a rich prince to get the love of his life, Sarah, but everything goes for a toss when his real identity is exposed.

Thus starts a full on comedy of errors. Coolie No.1 is a total family entertainer that will keep you on the edge of your seats with its full on comic timing.

