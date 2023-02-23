The 2nd edition of Lokmat Digital Creator Awards 2023 bestowed top honors to over 22 creators from various categories

Mumbai…23rd February, 2023…Lokmat Media group once again hosted Lokmat Digital Creator Awards 2023 to honor the achievement of luminaries from digital space. The 2nd edition of the event witnessed a wide array of bloggers, vloggers, influencers, and content creators gracing the red carpet on 22nd February 2023, at Jade Sky, Jade Garden Worli in Mumbai.

The second edition of the event honored creators from various categories like lifestyle, Tech, Beauty, Gaming, Food, Travel, Most Influential TV personality, Most Engaging Choreographer, Stand-up Comedian, Motivational Content creator, and Business. Maharashtra MLA and President of Yuva Sena Aaditya Thackeray attended the event as chief guest and presented the awards. Some of the talented winners that were bestowed with the prestigious awards included TV Star Rupali Ganguli for Most Influential TV Personality, Prajakta Koli for Content Creator of the year (Female), Shehnaaz Gill for Digital Personality of The Year, Munawar Faruqui for Most Viral Stand-up Comedian, Manav Manglani for Best Bollywood Paparazzi, Ashish Vidyarthi for Best Travel & Food Vlogger, Nikhil Sharma (Mumbiker Nikhil) for Best Travel Vlogger Content Creator and RJ Karishma for Best Comedy Content Creator.

The award night was mesmerizing with highlights such as a panipuri eating competition on stage among Ashish Vidyarthi, RJ Karishma, and Munawar Faruqui led the audience to enjoy the taste through the view. Mentalist Suhani, left the audience awestruck with her magic tricks on Rupali Ganguly, Aaditya Thackrey, and Rishi Darda.

Mr. Rishi Darda, Jt. Managing Director & Editorial Director, Lokmat Media Group said, “The digital creators truly represent the voice and emotions of young India. It’s heartening to see the impact and influence they have been creating ever since the pandemic, in fact, even provided us with respite and hope besides entertaining all of us. Some of them are being acknowledged even on international platforms. The Lokmat Digital Creator Awards are initiated to honor the most popular digital creators and their body of work. Today, social media platforms have become more mainstream as they have brought the creators closer to their audiences and there is instant gratification. Special thanks to our chief guest Aaditya Thackeray for taking time out and being present throughout the evening to hand over the awards. His increasing popularity amongst the youth makes him extremely relatable and one amongst them.”

Event Chief Guest, Aaditya Thackeray, MLA and President of Yuva Sena said, “I think digital media is one of the most important spheres of life today. Digital media influencers have influenced us in our lives to a great extent. Getting these influencers together and appreciating their work under one roof is a commendable work conceptualized by the Lokmat media group. Today there is no escape from social media or digital media and I appreciate the platform in all the ways”

The Content Creator of the year award (Female) went to Prajakta Koli. The Lokmat Digital Creator Awards focused on niche categories too like the Mentalist of The Year award went to Suhani Shah, Best Business Influencer award to Raj Shamani, Best Content Creators – Sketch Comedy to Sumit, Omkar, Dhiraj, Aditya aka Soda Gang, and Best Gaming Content Creator to Shriman Legend.

Among the awardees was MC Stan, Big Boss Winer, and a famous rapper. Dhanashree Verma grooved the stage with her dance moves and Shehnaz Gill singing made the award night even more special. Adding more charm to this experience. Overall, the event witnessed all the talented influencers putting their best foot forward, making it a memorable evening.