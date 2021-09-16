From the makers of India’s most successful wedding shows, Band Baajaa Bride & Yarri Dostii Shaadi, we invite you to ‘The Big Fat Indian Wedding in Thailand’. This mini-series is sure to help you plan your perfect destination wedding in the most affordable luxury destination, Thailand.

Weddings are always intimate, personal and yet an occasion that is shared by everyone together. They are woven with emotions – joy, hope, expectation. But most of all, they always bring on a smile. And in many ways, locations in Thailand like Phuket, Hua Hin etc, offer just the perfect backdrop for all of that. On one hand, if it secludes you from the hustle and bustle of city life amid the calm of the sea, on the other, it is a land that allows you to immerse yourself in frenzied fun. You just need to make your own choice!

From Priests & Panditjis, Mehndi & makeup artists to Dhol Wala & Band Baajaa, ghodi, elephant, & vintage cars, Thailand caters to a wide audience ensuring you get THE BEST.

So if you have been waiting to plan your Big Fat Indian Wedding & want it to be a destination wedding that people will remember for a lifetime, then the land of smiles Thailand is the place where you can exchange the most memorable wedding vows.

The show will see a weekly release exclusively on GOODTiMES TV, starting 15th Sept 2021, every Wednesday at 8.30 PM and repeats on Saturday 7 PM and Sunday 7.30 PM.

The Director TAT New Delhi, Mr. Vachirachai Sirisumpan said, “We are glad to associate with GOODTIMES with their flagship show “THE BIG FAT INDIAN WEDDING”. This entire season will feature highlights of the various destinations in Thailand and some of the most-grand Indian weddings that took place in Thailand. Through this signature show we wish to highlight the ease of Indian weddings and other celebrations with Custom curated arrangements to suit the requirement of the Family and the rituals of the Indian weddings. Thailand remains the most favoured destination for Indian weddings and we look forward to many more such weddings once the country opens up.”

Arati Singh, Chief Executive Officer, GOODTiMES said, “We are really excited to announce a new season of The Big Fat Indian Wedding in Thailand. After a long wait this is the best time to start planning your destination wedding and what better place than the gorgeous beaches of Thailand. We partnered with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to open up a whole new world of weddings to help you plan your special day. And in this new normal of intimate & personalized weddings post the pandemic, we can’t wait to share this engaging and breath-taking content with our audiences. So remember to stay tuned to GOODTiMES TV as we keep delivering new, entertaining, exciting content in the lifestyle space, every day!”

GOODTiMES is a part of the Lifestyle and Media Broadcasting Limited Group. GOODTiMES TV channel is available on Tatasky – 762, Airtel Digital – 410, Den – 512/261, Fastway – 43/278, UCN – 212, In cable – 470/477). We are India’s Youngest Lifestyle Channel & we are #DesiAtHeart at our core, enjoy our cooler, edgier avatar: www.myGOODTiMES.in

Launched in September 2007, GOODTiMES – India’s first lifestyle channel – targets a largely cosmopolitan, socially upbeat audience that is young and increasingly affluent, with an inclination towards better living.

GOODTiMES presents world-class, aspirational lifestyle programming presented with style, wit and intelligence by hosts who are experts in their field that advocates living large – giving its viewers affirmative mantras for how to enjoy food both Highway and Michelin star, find good health through salsa and yoga, fashion on-ramps both Indian and global and how to relish Travel and Luxury from both far and near. The lineup of shows covers every aspect of the lifestyle genre to portray and cater to an increasingly global India.

The programming offers fresh, original content while constantly working with new engaging out of the box formats. The channel’s presenters each draw in a loyal fan and viewer base who they can even engage through blogs and social networking.

GOODTiMES has won several programming awards at the Indian Television Academy Awards, Indian Telly Awards & World Media Festival for key shows & interstitials like Highway on My Plate, No Big Deal and Making of the Kingfisher Calendar. Judged as the ‘Best Fashion & Lifestyle Channel’ at the ITA (Indian Television Academy) Awards for two consecutive years, GOODTiMES is beamed directly across international markets such as US, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Maldives. The Channel is present across all major analogue cable markets & DTH platforms in India.