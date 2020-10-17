The Good Choices our stars made this lockdown – Sneak Peek into Swara and Shruthi’s fitness mantra

During a special segment on a recent show titled, ‘Britannia NutriChoice Good Choices’, Bollywood actress extraordinaire, Swara Bhaskar said she has decided to take the 37-day fitness challenge with her trainer to make sure she remains fit and doesn’t let those lockdown munchies hit her hard.

Swara has a cosy balcony and some old equipment from her brother that comes in handy for her daily fitness routine. While her goal is to improve her sleep cycle, she also believes reading good literature as food for the soul.

While, leading Indian film actress and singer, Shruti Hassan’s Good Choices are not restricted to a gym, she believes in working out on her own and trying out different things.

From regular cardio to alternating between Blogilates and Mixed Martial Arts, Shruti’s work out sessions range from being a short 20 minutes to as long as an hour.