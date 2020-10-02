The latest track “Level Up” directed by Prakarsh Tewari AKA ‘Inflict’ with Ikka featuring Divine is set to be released soon

Inflict AKA Prakarsh Tewari, a name synonymous to Indian Hip-Hop is famous for his innovative video direction and concepts. Inflict is a multi-talented award-winning director, editor and the writer managed by Reincart Entertainment. Recently, he has directed a new track ‘Level up’ with the famous Indian Rapper and Lyricist Ikka featuring Gully Boy Rapper Divine. The song will be released by label Mass appeal and the way video has been shot, it’s going to be a delight to all IKKA fans and hip-hop lovers. The hair and make-up of the artists has been done by renowned make-up artist Saloni Arora,

Creative Director, Make up Mafia.

‘This video is going to rock as we’ve put lots of hard work to bring the exclusive content in this track. I’m really looking forward to getting tremendous response’ shares Inflict.

Inflict effortlessly brings out the soul of every song through his video. His distinct understanding of the vision of the artist and the need of the audience reflects in his work. In a span of 8 years, he has directed more than 100 videos with the biggest Hip-Hop artists in the industry including

Divine, Raftaar, Ikka, KRSNA, Prabhdeep, and many more.

In 2017, his music video ‘Hidamba’ won him ‘Music video of the year’ award at BMT Film Festival. This video beautifully portrays the visualization of this powerful woman from the ancient Indian times to modern times.