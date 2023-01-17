The much-awaited party with popstar Madhur Sharma is happening in Pune this January

Pune, 17 January 2023: Madhur Sharma, a rising pop singer, is on his first multi-city tour to the beautiful city of Pune with Zee Live’s Supermoon ft. Madhur Sharma. Fans and followers of Madhur will get to witness dazzling performances by him and his band on the 21st of January 2023, at 8 PM at Orilla, Pune.

One of the most flamboyant entertainers of recent times, Madhur Sharma will enchant music lovers with his light, gentle style of pop music, topped off with an earthy voice and a cool persona. The multi-talented singer will entertain everyone with his super hits such as ‘Kali Kali Zulfon Ke’, ‘Halka Halka Suroor’, ‘Tere Jiya Hor Disda’, and many cult classics.

So, get ready to be part of this captivating party night! Book your tickets by logging into BookMyShow!

Date Place Links January 21st, 2023 Orilla: Pune bookmyshow

