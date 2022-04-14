The Q unveils its genre led programming strategy with the launch of 5 new shows

April 14, 2022; Mumbai, India: Launched with a clutter-breaking strategy, The Q, India’s youngest Hindi General Entertainment channel with a multi-platform presence, continues to solidify its position as the fastest growing channel in its category. Having experienced success on DD Free Dish since its launch in April 2021, The Q continues to drive innovation and synergies with the creator economy to bring to television and specifically for its FTA audiences, original to TV, high-quality differentiated storytelling. In a bid to further strengthen its position and win over new viewers, The Q now announces a refreshing new entertainment format with the introduction of a category-first genre defining time-band programming strategy during its prime time. As a part of this new strategy, The Q will programme to offer similar content and shows as per a pre-defined time band thus delivering a holistic genre-led content consumption experience.

Keeping in tune with this refreshing strategy that packages content basis similar experiences, The Q announces the launch of 5 new shows – Pagalpanti, Badhiya Hai!, and Dhakkad Kudis, led by digital creators along with 2 shows showcasing real-life celebrity couples, Dil Se Connection #ShoIka Ke Saath and Dil Se Connection #SambhAvi Ke Saath. While Pagalpanti is a sketch comedy with popular creators like Elvish Yadav, and Awanish Singh that targets young adults, Badhiya Hai! is a family-oriented sketch comedy show with creators like BakLol amongst others. With an objective of introducing diversity across its sketch comedies, Dhakkad Kudis is an all-women creators’ led show with Sanjhalika Shokeen, Sushma Chhikara and Charu Dixit.

Premiering on April 18, 2022, at 7 pm, Dil Se Connection #SambhAvi Ke Saath will showcase celebrity couple Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi’s sweet and sour chemistry. Dil Se Connection #ShoIka Ke Saath also premieres on April 18 at 7:30 pm and it provides viewers a window into the lives of celebrity couple Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim and the little joys that together build up to the sweet loving and special bond they share.

Speaking on The Q’s revamped avatar, Simran Hoon, Chief Executive Officer, QYOU Media India said, “We have successfully broken the clutter with content that is different, relatable and entertaining over the last year. Our audiences and advertisers have appreciated our unique storytelling approach, and have validated our digital to TV proposition. With this new avatar, we are stepping up our commitment for our viewers by making available content that is rich, vibrant and relevant. The Q’s new programming strategy is a reflection of our identity as a network. It consolidates content by the experience it offers and brings to the forefront a new manner of consuming television.” Ashutosh Barve, Programming Head, The Q and Q Marathi, further added, “Our new content line up takes our positioning of Zara Hatke to the next level. Our two celebrity couples from our two Dil Se connection series are not just most loved TV stars but also extremely successful and popular digital creators. True to our DNA of celebrating creators, for the first time on TV, we are offering our audience a VIP all access pass to experience the ‘Real Life’ drama behind these ‘Reel Life’ celebrities. We have created a unique time band strategy that showcases our most popular digital creators with genre led slots across Family inclusive, Female skewed and Male skewed content with Badhiya Hai!, Dhaakad Kudis and Paagalpanti slots respectively. We look forward to deepening our bond with booming young Bharat by continuing to showcase the best of relevant and entertaining content.”

The Q’s latest integrated marketing campaign will target viewers across the Hindi speaking market and will position The Q in its bold new avatar. The campaign will extend across outside network TV promotion, print, outdoor advertising as well as activations in key markets. The Q will also leverage its owned media platforms across linear TV to further its messaging and strengthen its proposition of delivering original and entertaining content via its new experienced based content segment strategy.