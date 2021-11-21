The Romantic aura of rain is here, “Barish” produced by Photofit Music

After taking fans on a melodic journey with Songs ‘Chand’ and “Jaan Leja Baaki hai”, another heartfelt Song ‘Barish’ from a similar flick was Released on Friday by Photofit Music.

The Song “Barish” produced by Mr. Suresh Bhanushali and Photofit Music follows the way of affection the actors strolled to remain together. The verses of the tune convey the message that individuals in affection need to make forfeits and walk an unpleasant walk.

The deep melody “Barish” released by Photofit Music gives knowledge into the emotions of the lead pair, particularly featuring the term when the lyrics express the true essence of love and the feeling of a broken heart, adds Mr. Rajiv John Sauson, Project Head, Photofit Music.

Sharing the song posters on the socials of Photofit Music, the record label composed, ” This song #Barish will sync with your feelings and let your heart beat faster, Pour in your love.”

Further Mr. Rajiv John Sauson, Project Head states, The heartfelt track “Barish” produced by Photofit Music is written and has been sung by Yuvi Awana, who has been giving amazing music to the industry for a very long time now, and her voice reigns over the hearts of many.

The songs then catch the attention of the audience with their peaceful sound and lyrics that connect straight with the hearts of the people listening to them.

The splendid project was headed by Mr. Rajiv John Sauson, taking this heartfelt song “Barish” by Photofit Music Company, higher than ever with 360-degree strategy implementation and making it a consistent move.

The record label, Photofit Music Company has produced several major hits, Since blast-from-the-past, the songs “Chand”, “Ankhya ka Kajal” and other songs like “Ganpati Bappa Morya” directed by Amit K Shiva, Photofit Music, “Teri Patli Kamar” Produced by Mr. Suresh Bhanushali and Photofit music company, is an expression of music which has been reinstated into the soulful song playlist because of their catchy lyrics and smooth music, But this soulful song “Barish” produced by Mr. Suresh Bhanushali and Photofit Music will touch your hearts and make you relive the beauty of love with groovy beats and rhythmic music.

Listen to the amazing track “Barish” by producer Suresh Bhanushali under the banner of Photofit Music and share them with your loved one, in light of the fact that toward the end of the day end when you love somebody, you need to discover clear approaches to communicate your sentiments, states Mr. Rajiv John Sauson.

Regardless of at which stage or status your relationship is at, your perfect partner won’t ever neglect to cause you and feel adored significantly more every day!

As Nicholas Sparks rightly quotes, “Love is like a wind, you can’t see it but you can feel it” so feel that love right with this song “Barish”.