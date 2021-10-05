The ultimate song for millennials, ‘Chal jhoothi’ is here

The much-awaited song Chal Jhoothi for millennials by Sagar Bhatia and Dj Yogii has been finally dropped this Friday on the YouTube channel of Koinage Records. It is all about millennials’ relationships and two timings. Chal Jhoothi is sung and composed by Sagar Bhatia, along with Shreya Basu and Shruti Dhasmana. Sagar Bhatia’s relatable lyrics combined with the electrifying music of DJ Yogii and Pooja Bisht’s all-new sensuous look makes ‘Chal Jhoothi’ the ultimate club jam and LIT song of the year. The music video has been shot against various locations, from beaches to a funky neon set-up.

Talking about Chal Jhoothi, Sagar said, “DJ Yogii and I were in the studio working on a project. At that time, I sang Chal Jhoothi, and his instant reaction to its lyrics was simply wow. And from that very moment, we started working on its music. Here the song is now for everyone.”

He further added, “It is a fun and exciting song, the moment you hear its music; it’s upbeat and full of energy. Even its lyrics are something that millennials will relate to. Just like the song, even the music video is fun to watch and the whole team from our director, Saurabh Khatri to choreographers did a fabulous job.”

Sagar Bhatia is a multi-talented artist and was among the top 6th contestants in India’s Rawstar on Starplus. He has completed 2000+ shows all over India and abroad. He has worked with eminent personalities like Md Irfan, Divya Kumar, Darshan Raval, Rituraj Mohanty to name a few. He was also bestowed with the title of ‘Tsunami’ By Sachin Jigar, ‘Performer of the week’ by Meet Brothers, and appreciation from Himesh Reshammiya.

DJ Yogii while sharing his experience of Chal Jhoothi added, “The moment Sagar made me hear its lyrics I knew I wanted to do this! It was truly something that will jam on and even the music video looks amazing. I am so excited to see how people take it. ”

Remixing Bollywood music to perform in the best clubs across the world, DJ Yogii is among the most popular disc jockeys in India. His major skills are Commercial Music, House Electronics, Hip Hop, and Bollywood. He even performed with megastars like Salman Khan, Kanika Kapoor, Akhil, and the list goes on.