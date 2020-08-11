This Adorable Throwback of Pulkit Samrat on Janmashtami Brings back Memories

Pulkit Samrat has been keeping his eager fans quite entertained this lockdown with lots of up-close and personal insights into his life. From pictures with his family and friends to posts about his adorable husky Drogo, as well as comments about ongoing social issues, the actor has been sharing various aspects of his life via social media.

On the occasion of Janmashtami, Pulkit shared an adorable throwback picture of himself dressed as Krishna, with #natkhat in the caption. The handsome hunk, who has trained in Kathak used to play Krishna in every function, all through his school years, dressed to the tee, with everything including the ‘Alta’ anklets for these special functions.

It’s extremely heartwarming to see stars engage with their audience in this way, helping lift their spirits and stay entertained through these difficult times. Pulkit’s Janmashtami wishes to his fans surely brought a smile to our face, and we can’t wait to see more of the heartthrob on our screens.