This Holiday Season, Get 24-hour Delivery Service at Your Doorstep

31St Night celebration—and no snacks ? Upsets? No need to worry, we have the answer here.

All thanks to the grocery store delivery applications, which made ordering snacks and drinks so easy and convenient—just a click away—and delivered them to our doorway.

It frequently occurs to all of us that, while attending Christmas or New Year’s Eve parties, we get so caught up in the celebration that we fail to notice when we are running low on snacks. This frustrates everyone and dampens their spirits.

But what if someone told you not to worry because there are supermarket retail companies open 24*7 hours a day that has a wide selection of snacks in addition to flavors from around the world? And you don’t need to travel for it. Simply put everything in your shopping basket, place your order, and it will be delivered to your location at any time.

Sounds alluring. Right ? Therefore, we are here to share the names of all the shops in your area that provide these services.

1. The New Shop: One of the top grocery stores right now is The New Shop, India’s largest and fastest-growing omnichannel convenience retail network that is tech-enabled. One of the main reasons is that it has convenience stores in India that are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Launched in 2019 by Ms. Aastha Almast, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer, . The firm offers 24/7/365 availability and sells and delivers fresh food as well as FMCG products like packaged food, snacks, personal care products, pet care, stationery, and other requirements in 15 to 30 minutes.

The startup presently operates more than 70+ stores in India, including those in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Agra, and Meerut.

2. 7-Eleven : 7-Eleven: 7-Eleven: Headquartered in the US, 7-Eleven is a chain of Japanese businesses. There are about 81,000 7-Eleven locations throughout 18 nations and regions. In order to modernize the small-retail environment and provide customers with more convenience, the company has collaborated with master franchisee Reliance Retail in India. The business plans to aggressively expand in Mumbai and other locations in the upcoming months. stores offer packaged foods, drinks, small personal care items, and other necessities. It serves 24 hours- 7 days a week to its customers at their doorstep.

3. The Twenty Four Seven: The Twenty Four Seven Convenience Stores are also a great option for retail chains that operate on a “round-the-clock” convenience store model. The retail chain offers a variety of goods and services, giving clients a global shopping experience. These shops offer new, more comfortable solutions that satisfy both the needs of the young working population and those of contemporary Indian culture. With a strong emphasis on setting a good example, 24 Seven Convenience Stores’ leadership is extremely active.

4. Nature’s Basket: Nature’s Basket is Spencer’s subsidiary that was established in 2005. As suggested by its name, Nature’s Basket provides its consumers all throughout India with the tastiest and freshest meals. Everything from fast meals to beverages to dairy goods and groceries may be delivered to your house by Nature’s Basket. One of the greatest grocery delivery apps is Nature’s Basket since it makes buying simple and is trusted by many Indians. To receive regular updates about the bargains and offers, you can also leave the alerts turned on. Additionally, Nature’s Basket offers a variety of offline and online payment methods.