This Navratri Falguni Pathak brings you ‘Vasaladi’ produced by Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music

Our very own Queen of Dandiya, Falguni Pathak is back to get us dancing to her garba beats this Navratri with ‘Vasaladi’. For this navratri single produced by Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music, Falguni Pathak teams up with Shail Hada who has composed and co-sung the track and written by Bhojak Ashok Anjam.

Falguni Pathak has always been synonymous with Navratri and over the last few years, audiences have grown up watching, loving and dancing to her songs. From the announcement of Vasaladi, the anticipation to see the singer-performer in a music video after years has got her fans excited.

The colourful, vibrant and energetic garba video is choreographed by Jigar Soni and Suhrad Soni who also feature in the video while the video is directed by Sanjay Londhe. https://youtu.be/DcS3Xdjgl-U

Talking about the song, Falguni Pathak says, , “Vasaladi is my gift to all my listeners this Navratri. I hope they enjoy the song and hope they choose this to play on loop during their dandiya celebration.”

An ardent fan of her work, Vinod Bhanushali says, “Navratri is incomplete without a Falguni Pathak song. Her songs even today made us nostalgic and as a music label we have tried to give our fans a new song to garba to this season. ‘Vasaladi’ captures the true essence of her music, brings a sense of familiarity with her signature style and we promise this will be your new favourite song of hers this festive season.”

Pick up your dandiyas and dance to ‘Vasaladi’. Song out now only on Hitz Music.