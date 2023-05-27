This weekend, catch the World Television Premieres of Mission Majnu and Phone Bhoot only on Zee Cinema

This weekend, get ready for a double dose of entertainment as Zee Cinema presents dhamakedar World Television Premieres of Mission Majnu on 27th May at 8pm and Phone Bhoot on 28th May at 12pm. Witness Bollywood ka Shershaah aka Sidharth Malhotra as a jaanbanz agent bringing one of the most dangerous national missions to screens with one of his most-awaited films of the year – Mission Majnu. It’s then time to face some bhoots jo hassayenge bhi aur darrayenge bhi with a mazedar horror comedy – Phone Bhoot where we see Katrina Kaif in an all new avatar, along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. So, what are you waiting for? The ultimate family weekend is finally here, just tune into Zee Cinema!

Ek mission jispar tiki umeed poore desh ki…meet the fearless Amandeep Singh aka Sidharth Malhotra who, with his charm and passion, takes you into the unforgettable world of spies, high-octane thrill, and a fight for India. Also starring national sensation, Rashmika Mandanna, this spy thriller is a gripping tale of patriotism and love that tells the untold story of India’s most audacious and daring covert operation in the heart of Pakistan.

On the World Television Premiere of Mission Majnu, the suave actor Sidharth Malhotra said, “Being raised in a defense household, I have always found myself drawn to such heroic real-life stories. This is a special film to me as it stems from the patriotic genre which is loved by all. It was a thrilling experience sharing Amandeep’s story with the world and now that we are having a TV premiere, it is looking even better! This is a film that is close to my heart and I look forward to enjoying it with all of my fans at Zee Cinema on 27th May, 8 pm.”

Kabhi hasi, kabhi darr, dekhega pura ghar Phone Bhoot ke kaarname! A horror comedy like no other, Phone Bhoot weaves chaos, masti, horror, and laughter all in one. From gharke bacche to parents and even grandparents, bhoot se toh sab hi darte hain. But when Katrina Kaif dons the role of a mischievous ghost, you know you’re in for a ride! The film sees a striking chemistry between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar as the two crazy, jobless horror-film addicts. We will also see apna bhidu Jackie Shroff and Sheeba Chaddha in key roles. Toh jab bhoot sataye, Phone Bhoot ko call lagaye.

“Shooting for this film was a fun experience. Everyone was equally thrilled & excited about working together on the horror comedy. Now that the film is premiering on Zee Cinema, audiences can brace themselves for this comedy of errors – a crazy roller-coaster ride that surely will keep you entertained!”, Katrina added. “The horror-comedy genre is something that our audiences love! Phone Bhoot is a light-hearted comedy and is perfect for relaxing family time at home. While making the film, Katrina, Ishaan and I developed a special chemistry with each other, the constant friendly banters really brought out the fun element in the film. If I’m being honest, Phone Bhoot was a dream come true because I got to work with Katrina Kaif. I have admired her for so long, it was a wish to be able to work with her. I truly have made real friends on the set of the film, Ishaan is a buddy for life.” Added Siddhant Chaturvedi. “I hope the audiences enjoy the film in the comfort of their homes and have a fun-filled family viewing experience,” said Ishaan Khatter.

Tune in to Zee Cinema for the World Television Premiere of Mission Majnu on 27th May at 8pm and Phone Bhoot on 28th May at 12 pm