This winter, Prateek Kuhad brings the comforting warmth of his music to your city – grab your tickets now on Paytm Insider to experience his soulful music live

One of India’s most streamed independent artists, Prateek Kuhad is all set to perform live and create a wonderful experience for fans with his soulful music. With the Winter of ‘21 India Tour in 6 major cities this December, we can promise, watching him perform his most loved songs live would be nothing short of a magical experience.

Prateek instantly connected with his audience through his powerfully evocative real lyrics. He not only became a favorite for the Indian audience but also appeared on Barack Obama’s playlist of 2019. Hailed by Rolling Stone India as “one of the country’s leading singer-songwriters,” his melodious voice is best experienced live, while imagining yourself snuggled up in a blanket with a mug of hot chocolate on a cold winter evening.

Set to hit the road, performing shows from 15th December in Kolkata followed by Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Goa and Delhi, the Cold/mess singer’s live performance will have you swooning and your heart brimming with profound emotions.

Date City Venue 15 December Kolkata Westside Pavillion 16 December Hyderabad Heart Cup Coffee, Gachibowli 17 December Bangalore UB City 22 December Pune Drome Arena 23 December Goa Mirage Beach Club 29 December Delhi To be announced

Book tickets to experience him live in your city now on Paytm Insider.