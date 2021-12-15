This winter, Prateek Kuhad brings the comforting warmth of his music to your city – grab your tickets now on Paytm Insider to experience his soulful music live

One of India’s most streamed independent artists, Prateek Kuhad is all set to perform live and create a wonderful experience for fans with his soulful music. With the Winter of ‘21 India Tour in 6 major cities this December, we can promise, watching him perform his most loved songs live would be nothing short of a magical experience.
Prateek instantly connected with his audience through his powerfully evocative real lyrics. He not only became a favorite for the Indian audience but also appeared on Barack Obama’s playlist of 2019. Hailed by Rolling Stone India as “one of the country’s leading singer-songwriters,” his melodious voice is best experienced live, while imagining yourself snuggled up in a blanket with a mug of hot chocolate on a cold winter evening.
Set to hit the road, performing shows from 15th December in Kolkata followed by Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Goa and Delhi, the Cold/mess singer’s live performance will have you swooning and your heart brimming with profound emotions.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|15 December
|Kolkata
|Westside Pavillion
|16 December
|Hyderabad
|Heart Cup Coffee, Gachibowli
|17 December
|Bangalore
|UB City
|22 December
|Pune
|Drome Arena
|23 December
|Goa
|Mirage Beach Club
|29 December
|Delhi
|To be announced
Book tickets to experience him live in your city now on Paytm Insider.