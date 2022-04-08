Time Group & Nh Studioz Unveils Forthcoming Mega Expansion Plans; Announces 10 Projects Embarking Upon A New Journey

National, 8th April 2022: TIME Group & NH STUDIOZ made an exciting announcement at a gala event held at Hotel Sahara Star. TIME is an end-to-end entertainment major, that covers ACQUISITION-PRODUCTION-DISTRIBUTION-EXHIBITION of films/content all under one banner. NH Studioz a leading content house with distribution of Indian Cinematic Content around the Globe Via All possible modes and mediums.

Industry doyen, Mr. Pravin Shah of TIME Group and Mr. Narendra Hirawat of NH STUDIOZ along with Mr. Sagoon Wagh announced their plans.

TIME Group Chairman, Mr. Pravin Shah, Mr. Sagoon Wagh (Managing Director), Mr.Viral Shah (Director) and Mr. Jeet Wagh (Director) unveiled the amped logo of TIME to mark the momentous occasion of their four decades in the Indian media and entertainment business.

TIME unveils the most advanced state-of-art chroma studio at Golden Tobacco, Vile Parle West. It is the biggest shooting floor in Mumbai sprawling across 30,000 sq. ft. and 55 ft. in height. Having world-class technologies, providing the finest services nationwide. In collaboration with Mr. Subhash Kale, owner of Real Touch Studios making the Impossible-possible in content creation.

Mr. Pravin Shah, Chairman, TIME Group, said, “I pledge to keep raising bars the way I have been doing with every project since four decades and keep entertaining with larger than life visuals as always! Mr. Sagoon Wagh, Managing Director, TIME Group, has been in the Film Industry for 40 years and has been with Time Group during its early days. He said, “Time Group Chairman, Pravinbhai and I go a long way and have been associated since 1982. I was a part of blockbuster films Vijaypath, Jodi No.1, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, etc. We will now be announcing new projects in films, web series and music videos.” Mr. Viral Shah, Director, TIME Group, said, “TIME Group has been a pioneer and innovator through the last 40 years and now, we are making a quantum leap towards future-forward Gen-Next technology, services and solutions in the Indian entertainment space. Apart from its established verticals, TIME Films and TIME Audio, TIME Group now has diversified into TIME Virtual Studios, TIME Artists Network and TIME Motion Picture Services.” He also added, “The amped logo symbolizes TIME Group’s renewed energy. We, at TIME, are revolutionizing the future with frontier technologies that will take Indian film-making and content creation to the next level. Our new verticals will add and augment our holistic integrated offering to Indian entertainers.”

Time Films & Nh Studioz Unveiled New Projects With Their Associates:

1. Time Films And Nh Studioz Presents

Zakhami

Directed By “Teja”

Produced By Time Films And Nh Studioz

2. Time Films And Nh Studioz Presents

Freedom At Midnight

Directed By “M Chandramouli”

Produced By Time Films, Nh Studioz, Triflix Entertainment, 13 Shark & Ninjour Pirctures

3. Time Films And Nh Studioz Presents

Operation Khiladi

Directed By “Sanjeev Krishnamoorthy”

Produced By Time Films, Nh Studioz, Triflix Entertainment & Ninjour Pictures.

4. Time Films, Nh Studioz And Triflix Entertainment Presents

Topspin

Directed By “Aijaz Khan”

Produced By Time Films, Nh Studioz & Triflix Entertainment

5. Time Films And Nh Studioz Presents

Samosa Singh

Directed By “Rehan Khan”

Produced By Time Films, Nh Studioz, Triflix Entertainment, Happii Digital

6. Time Films, Nh Studioz And Global Gate Presents

Wedding Unplanned

Directed By “Rehan Khan”

Produced By Global Gate Entertainment, Time Films, Nh Studioz, Young N Free, Triflix Entertainment

7. Kabool

Directed By “Anant Mahadevan”

Produced By Ajay Kapoor Productions,Sparkling Studios,Time Films & Nh Studioz

8. Time Films, Nh Studioz & Triflix Entertainment Presents

Ranneeti

Directed By “Ashu Trikha”

Produced By Time Films, Nh Studioz & Triflix Entertainment

9. Time Films, Nh Studioz & Triflix Entertainment Presents

Gandhi Maidan

Produced By Time Films, Nh Studioz & Triflix Entertainment

10. Time Films & Nh Studioz Presents

Taskari

Directed By “Teja”

Produced By Time Films, Triflix Entertainment & Nirvair Productions

On this occasion, TIME also announced the powerful Hanuman Chalisa, sung and composed by euphonious Sukhwinder Singh, which is set to be released on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on 16th April.

Another announcement was made of their music video ‘Jogi Re Jogi’, the world’s first devotional song shot in Varanasi simultaneously in 4 (four) languages — Hindi, Marathi, Bengali & Bhojpuri.

Several prominent personalities and celebrities from the Indian entertainment Industry graced the momentous occasion.

TIME Group vertical heads and partners-Subhash Kale & Sridevi Shetty also claimed to put in their best efforts in order to make TIME soar to heights.