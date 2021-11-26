toothsi Becomes the Official Smile Partner For Bigg Boss Season 15 On Voot

Mumbai, 26th November 2021: Dental tech platform that provides at-home smile makeovers, toothsi, has collaborated with India’s most loved reality show Bigg Boss on Voot. For the 15th season of Bigg Boss on Voot, toothsi has come on board as the official smile partner. As part of the partnership, Voot will curate exclusive digital interactive content which will be featured on the OTT platform.

As a new age brand, toothsi is known to its viewers for its quirky and fresh content which is what Bigg Boss as a show is appreciated for. As their Smile Partner, toothsi is all geared up to leverage Bigg Boss’ vast fan base and engage with a wider set of audience through IPs that captures the essence of both the brands.

Bigg Boss’ multi-touchpoint offering will allow toothsi to spread awareness about its product ‘clear aligners’, a convenient and comfortable alternative to conventional metal braces. Transparent and invisible to the naked eye, the clear aligners can make customers more confident about their appearance in social situations.

toothsi’s team of over 100+ in-house dental professionals who have designed and customized smile plans for their patients/customers. Following their Series A and Series B fundraising rounds of $5 million and $20 million, respectively, the firm is now seeking to widen its geographic footprint across the country in order to achieve more smile makeovers. The brand is currently present across 11 cities including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi/NCR, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune. Made in India with the latest technology and German materials, toothsi Clear Aligners consist of a series of invisible plastic trays pre-programmed and customized through software to move a set of teeth in a specific manner.