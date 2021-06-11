Top 5 Thriller Series by Watcho to binge-watch this weekend

And when it comes to the weekend- what’s better than a thriller? What’s more pleasurable than the feeling of edge-of-your-seat tension interspersed with action sequences and high-stake suspense. So, the next time you desire titillating thrills that won’t stop because one episode has ended, gobble up these heart-pounding thrillers on Watcho. These shows will get your blood pumping.

Here is the list top 5 thriller series streaming on WATCHO platform:

Sarhad

Packed with lots of action and thrill, the series tells a tale of treachery, strained relationships, espionage, and has a unique take on militancy. ‘Sarhad’ focuses on the life of a militant who infiltrated India and later surrendered himself to the Indian Armed Forces under mysterious circumstances. Further, into the episodes, the story sheds light on how Mahesh Singh, an Indian secret services officer, interrogates the captured militant to bring out the truth and seek justice for the nation. Set in the valley of Kashmir, the new web series stars Imran Farooq Ganaie, Dharmendra Singh, Adil Pala, Ravindra Arora, Komal Rajput, Joizya Mir, Shabeer Hakak, Taufiq, Shahid Malik, Tariq Jameel, and Anjum Mir and directed by Alok Mishra.

Jalsaazi

‘Jaalsaazi – The Single Horn Mystery’ series stars multi-talented actors like Kula Kuldip, Kingini Bhattacharya, Jeet Baruah, and Surabhi Das and directed by Mani Sinha revolves around the presence of Rhino horn smuggling mafia in the eastern region. Shot in the jungles of Assam, the latest series no-holds-barred approach to storytelling gives more than enough eye-widening visuals and hair-raising scares to make each episode well worth the watch. Furthermore, the series takes us a little closer to the darker side of humanity and how Indian agencies paves out plans to trace wildlife rhino horn poachers.

Jail Plan

‘The Jail Plan’ is an interesting and emotional exploration of what is often the worst and the best day for an inmate and how being in jail can change a person. The series is a gritty take on life in a maximum-security prison for women, unlike the dark and dingy jails showcased in movies so far. The story takes a new turn once jail authorities get to know about the prisoners’ escape plan. The series features multi-talented actors like SaadhikaSyal, LavinaKhanchandani, Stuti Tiwari, Anshu Sachdeva, Padam Sandhu, Rajshree Thakkar, and Satish Vaghela and directed by Harkirat Sandhu.

Dark Destination

If you are a horror fan, then Dark Destination is the best option for you. This revolves around a paranormal investigation of some of India’s most haunted locations. The series has been directed and conceptualized by Jay Alani who also stars in the series along with Vishal Singh, Siddharth Chaudhary, Shakti Dutta. A perfect choice for those who wish to see spine-chilling content.

Titli

Set in Bihar’s Gardani Bagh, ‘Titli Current Maarti Hai’ is the story of a girl named Titli who runs a dance school. Titli is the symbol of a small-town girl’s aspirations and dreams. They all wish to fly away one day; they want to breathe in the fresh air. But the two political groups of Gardani Bagh are very volatile and violent and want to tame her. They want to crush her wings and own her. This series chronicles her journey and reaches a thrilling end. The series features multi-talented actors like Ramnitu Chaudhary, Uttam Nayak, Susheel Pandey, Arvind Kumar, Aseema Bhatt, Sumit Sarkar, Puja Jha, Sukhwinder Chahal, Prabhat Raghunandan, Manjit Kumar, Shamim Gandhi, Rahaao, Rahul Datta, Abhimanyu Tiwari, Jyoti Verma, Ashutosh Yadav, Kanchan Awasthi, Jayantika Sengupta, Jaymin Thakkar and is directed by Anshuman Chaturvedi.

Load up on the snacks and start binging now! For more information, please visit https://www.watcho.com/