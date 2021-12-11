Total stars for the laugh riot “Beta Bachao Beta Padhao” Released by Photofit Music

Like there are various movies based on conceptual suspense, thrill, and comedy, with a jump on the wagon, Photofit Music delivered its one more comedy short film “Beta Bachao Beta Padhao” lined up with a storyline bearing unmistakable idea. The story rotates around a social idea with a contort. This time photofit music presents a comedy treat lying on gender orientation dissimilarity.

The short film “Beta Bachao Beta Padhao” produced by Mr. Suresh Bhanushali and Photofit Music is shot in the typical backdrop of the Haryanvi household, holding its genuine substance. The short film is directed by highly skilled Manish Madaan. The cast of this film has given their exceptional contribution, by their noticeable talent. Their skills have played a crucial role in breathing humour to this short film.

Project Head Mr. Rajiv John Sauson states this short film will in general engage individuals with its exceptional bend, turning the gender-based jobs of society topsy turvy. Photofit Music has covered a few sorts wherein “Beta Bachao Beta Padhao” delivered by Photofit Music is one unpretentious short film that successes heart with those power-pressed punches and striking exchanges.

The storyline is perfectly drafted with a couple of tunes that will be another incredible catch that makes this film an absolute watch-commendable. It rotates around the social reason, bringing up specific standards of the social society, says Mr. Rajiv John Sauson, The energising short film “Beta Bachao Beta Padhao” delivered by Suresh Bhanushali and Photofit Music; highlights Renu Sharan, Amar Kataria, Joginder Kundu, Mahinder Kadyan, Anu Kadyan, and others holding the zing of this pleasant film with those consideration getting exchanges and acting.

The music video is strikingly planned by Mr. Manish Madaan holds the unusual quintessence of that comedy venture all through the film. The Project Head Mr. Rajiv John Sauson noticed the connection well, summarising the progression of the endeavour decisively at the norm of significance.

The record mark, Photofit Music Company has created a few significant hits, Since oldie but a goodie the short films such as “ Pravasi”, “Kanya”, “We should talk”, “I love Bharat” and others; Followed with the melodies “Chand”, “Ankhya ka Kajal”, “Pardes” and different tunes like “Ganpati Bappa Morya” coordinated by Amit K Shiva, Photofit Music, “Teri Patli Kamar” Produced by Mr. Suresh Bhanushali and Photofit music organisation, is an outflow of music that has been reestablished into the deep tune playlist due to their snappy verses and smooth music,

Indeed, this Short Film “Beta Bachao Beta Padhao” released under the banner of Photofit Music and Produced by Suresh Bhanushali unmistakably stands consistent with the explanation that comedy content currently goes past theatres, will contact your hearts and cause you to remember the excellence of adoration with awesome pulsates and cadence music, adds Mr. Rajiv John Sauson.