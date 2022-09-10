Traversing through suspense and secrets, Colors Tamil brings to screen the World Television Premiere of D Block this weekend.

Chennai, 10th September 2022: A haven of memories and nostalgia, hostel days are always worth remembering but what if it turns into a nightmare? Bringing to screens a tale where danger lurks around the lives of a few college students, Colors Tamil, a meaningful entertainment channel is all set to premiere the World Television Premiere of D Block. Airing this Sunday, September 11th at 2:00 pm, the film stars Actor Arulnithi and Actor Avantika Mishra in the lead roles. Tune into Colors Tamil to unravel terror like never before, this weekend at 2:00 pm

Directed by debutant Vijay Kumar Rajendran, the 2022 film features Actor Karu Palaniappan, Actor Charandeep, Actor Thalaivasal Vijay, Actor Ramesh Khanna, and Actor Uma Riyaz Khan as the supporting cast. With Ron Ethan Yohann and Kaushik Krish’s eccentric background score and the phenomenal set of actors, D-Block will surely make for an interesting watch.

Backdropped in the lush forests of Coimbatore, girls of an engineering college are found dead under mysterious circumstances and in order to save their reputation from the events, the authorities blame it on the wild animals. Suspicious of the activities around them, Arul ( Actor Arulnithi ) and his friends, team up to uncover the mystery surrounding the college and its particular ‘D Block’, and to their horror discover that a psycho-serial killer is amidst them. Do Arul and his friends nab the killer before it is too late, forming the rest of the plot.

Commenting on the occasion, director-actor Vijay Kumar Rajendran said, “I am delighted that my debut movie, will have its World Television Premiere on a prestigious channel like Colors Tamil and garner mass reach. The idea behind the film was to provide the audiences a good psycho-thriller that will keep them on the edge of their seats and offer families and youngsters nailbiting experiences, altogether.”

Adding to this Actor Arulnithi said, “The entire cast and crew of the movie have put in immense efforts to make this a success. I have played several roles in genres of horror, comedy, thriller, and action but it is a whole different experience playing a college student who is on a mysterious investigation to unravel secrets. The movie in its entirety is sure to make for a gripping tale for the audiences to watch this weekend and have a good time with their loved ones.”

Witness a world of suspense and crime with the World Television Premiere of D-Block, this Sunday, September 11th at 2:00 pm only on Colors Tamil.

