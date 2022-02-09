Tribute to Lata Didi with the UTTAR DAKSHIN Jugalbandi concert

x

Hyderabad, February 09, 2022…..Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar’s heavenly departure has given the music rasikas a stroke. The world is shocked, grieving and remembering her silky voice which entertained us through a long journey. The classical music fraternity also comes forward to pay homage to the Goddess of Music.

Following the temporary closing at the end of 2021 brought on by the surge of COVID-19 cases all over India, UTTAR DAKSHIN, is the first concert to be held post-Omicron restrictions. The renowned Classical Jugalbandi series of Concerts are presented by Vivid arts, which is reopening in February with a series of events in all major cities, beginning from Hyderabad

UTTAR DAKSHIN is a Concert series that is being planned across the cities in India and will be kicked off from Hyderabad. This unique Jugalbandi series presents the classic elements of Hindustani & Carnatic forms of the wind instrument ‘THE FLUTE’ by two prominent artists of international repute, Pandit Ronu Majumdar and Shashank Subramanyam perform a Jugalbandi. We will get to listen to two different forms of the Flute versions which are set to mesmerize the audience with their magical performances.

The accompanying Artists included for the concert are OjasAdhiya (Tabla), Parupalli Phalgun(Mridangam)

This Series of Uttar Dakshin will be a celebration of kinds as these two flautists of two different forms are set to treat the audience with their unique styles of their own, playing together. It will be held at 6 pm at Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium on Sunday, the 13th February in Hyderabad. The entry for the concert is for all.

Powered by LIC, the famous series of Classical Music and Dance performances by renowned exponents conceived by Vivid Arts & Entertainment. Organised in association with The Pioneer Arts Education Society and Surmandal Hyderabad is now dedicated to Lata Mangeshkar is set to enthrall the audiences of Hyderabad.

Uttar Dakshin has had 10 magical years and has been one of the favourite concerts for Classical Music lovers contributing to the regional harmony amongst North and Southern India with the two forms of Music.

Concerts and musical programs can best be defined by the relationship between performer and audience. Performance is a transformation process of strong emotions which is created by the active participation of both Performers and the audience. What the performer emotes, the audience perceives it.

The Lifesize stage, the colourful backdrop, the artist’s performance, lighting, sound and the space in the concert hall, all seem so sacred. It’s like seeing God perform in a temple. The presence of our favourite artists and their live performances gives live concerts all the vigour and energy.

Fans have taken a bold step of getting back to theatres to cheer their favourite Heroes on the big screen. It has been three years since we were away from Music Concerts. It’s time for us to invite the doyens of Classical Music fraternity to our cities and have them perform live for us and bring back the affair of Audience and musicians and watch them perform live, thus breaking the silence of the Concert Halls