Tricity gets ready to groove on Punjabi singer Amar Sehmbi’s songs

Mohali: The people of Tricity are ready to have the best of New year’s celebrations. Warehouse Cafe in Connaught Plaza, Sector 74 A, Mohali is hosting Punjabi singer Amar Sehmbi’s live performance on New Year’s Eve. The Cafe is all set to welcome its guests with exciting entertainment and exquisite delicacies. The celebration will be carried out under cautious distancing guidelines.The entire cafe premise will be sanitized, guests will be allowed only with masks and thermal screening and social distancing will be followed. The show begins around 7pm on 31st December,2020.

Amar Sehmbi at such a young age has become the heartthrob singing sensation among Punjabi youth. Live performance at Warehouse Cafe will be a full house due to his popularity.