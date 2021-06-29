&TV| Aao Banayein Uttar Pradesh Ko Plastic Mukht Rajya: &TV artists

Plastic pollution is undoubtedly one of the most pressing environmental issues globally, and one solution is to curb single-use plastics or ban plastic bags. Given the severe ecological consequences, it is becoming increasingly important in reducing our dependency on single-use plastic or disposable plastic. On ‘International Plastic Bag Free Day’, &TV actors from Uttar Pradesh – Yogesh Tripathi aka Daroga Happu Singh from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Ambrish Bobby aka Ramesh Prasad Mishra and Farhana Fatema aka Shanti Mishra from Aur Bhai Kya ChalRaha Hai? urge the citizens to adopt greener practices to curb the use of single-use plastics.

Ambrish Bobby, Ramesh Prasad Mishra in &TV’s Aur Bhai Kya ChalRaha Hai? says, “To save our environment, we all need to take collective measures to curtail our dependency and usage of plastic bags. And it all starts from our own homes. Start with replacing plastic bags with either jute or cotton bags, especially when going grocery shopping. Another way is to upcycle glass containers for food storage in your kitchen. Make the right and responsible choice of using paper instead of plastics, wherever and whenever possible. In Lucknow, to eliminatearound 2,000 tonnes of single-use plastic, the state government has set a unique and ambitious pro-environmental measure of constructing 1500 km of single-use plastic roads. I think there is a lot to learn from this and do our bit in reducing plastic pollution.”

Farhana Fatema, Shanti Mishra in &TV’s Aur Bhai Kya ChalRaha Hai? says, “Plastic Bag Free Day is a wonderful

opportunity to spread the word and remind people of the persisting environmental worries. When we disapprove of any plastic use, we support and welcome the natural fabrics of the earth. Our aim as citizens should not just limit the eradication of single-use plastic but also promote jute, flax, and cotton variants. From feminine hygiene to even your toothbrush can all be a part of this revolutionary change. Ditch the plastic, stay fantastic!”

Yogesh Tripathi, Daroga Happu Singh in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan says, “We need to reduce our dependency on plastics. To recoup the environmental hazards of plastic use, we need to take corrective measures. We can start as small as treating our home plants to natural fertilisers or pruning nearby shrubs. Keep plastic at bay and remind people of the horrors it can do. A clean-up drive within the perimeters of your home will give you a fair idea of the plastic consumption in and around. Please speak to your local vendors and request them to make the switch! I urge everyone to go plastic-free and pollution-free.”

